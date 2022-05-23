Challenge Anneka to make huge comeback after 30 years

Challenge Anneka is set to return to our screens with a huge reboot after 30 years.

The reality TV hit aired from 1989 to 1995 and saw TV presenter and broadcaster Anneka Rice suit up in her iconic jumpsuit and fly off to an unknown location to complete a charitable project against the clock.

As part of the challenge, Anneka would persuade people and companies to help her accomplish the project within a limited time frame.

The new four-part reboot series will see Anneka and her team of volunteers tackle a number of monumental challenges, responding to new problems that people are facing.

Challenge Anneka will highlight the everyday heroes and deserving communities at a time when they’ve desperately needed help now more than anything.

Throughout the series, the team will meet a wide range of inspirational people who will help Anneka pull out all the stops to complete these challenges.

Challenge Anneka was a major hit 30 years ago. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Promising to be everything we all loved about the original series, the new series will stay true to form as Anneka will show up to secret locations to meet the individuals at the centre of the challenge and be briefed on the task at hand.

Armed with her trusty mobile, buggy, lorry and Dave the Soundman, who appeared in the original series, Anneka will be asking for big favours from big brands, big names and big groups of volunteers all willing to lend a hand.

Thirty years on, the challenges will be new and reflect Britain in 2022, but the series will still focus on the magnificent people who are eager to make a difference to the world and communities they live in.

Anneka was overjoyed to return for the reboot. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Anneka said: “I can’t believe this is actually happening. The last few years have shown us all the power of community and how it’s good to be part of something bigger than ourselves. Dave the Soundman and I may have 130 years between us but the whole team is as motivated as ever to make a difference and shine a spotlight on people and organisations who need help.

“Three decades on, the issues may look different but at their core they are the same; they’re about people and communities. And we may look a bit different too but our hearts and willingness to get stuck in are the same."

Challenge Anneka will air later this year on Channel 5.