'Chelsea Handler: Evolution' hits HBO Max on Oct. 22

Gird your loins, ladies and gentlemen. (Especially you older gentlemen, apparently.) Comedian Chelsea Handler is back, with Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max on Oct. 22.

Reverent, it shall not be.

Here's the full line from HBO Max:

During the hour-long special Handler will share hilarious experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy—where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much. Handler, a six-time #1 New York Times Bestselling author, filmed the special this summer from her home state of New Jersey on the heels of her most recent bestselling memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me.

The special was recorded in front of a live audience "following social distancing and covid safety protocol, HBO says.