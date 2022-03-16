Chris Pratt can't stop laughing at his celebrity twin

Chris Pratt's got a real laugh out of a viral Instagram trend.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a hilarious video on social media of himself taking part in the "Who Is Your Celebrity Twin" challenge, which tries to match up your features with another celebrity's face.

In the video, Chris is lying in bed whilst taking part in the viral challenge. Various celebs passed by like Zendaya, Britney Spears and Morgan Freeman, before settling on Jennifer Lopez!

Chris Pratt couldn't stop laughing once he realized he'd been matched up with the "Jenny From The Block" singer. In the captions of his Instagram post, he joked "I've never felt more beautiful @jlo."

Lots of celebs and fans reacted to his new celebrity lookalike in the comments.

Shazam! star Zachary Levi teased: "Makes sense. You always struck me as a Chrissy From The Block", and his Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars Pom Klementieff and Zoe Saldana both shared how funny they thought the video was, too.

Meanwhile, lots of fans joked that they were surprised he wasn't matched up with his own face. One wrote: "LOL. I'm surprised it didn't come up saying you look like Chris Pratt", and another said "I was watching this thinking...hmm... he really looks like Chris Pratt".

Chris Pratt was last seen in Prime Video's sci-fi action movie, The Tomorrow War. His next major role appearance will be in Jurassic World: Dominion, one of the most anticipated new movies in 2022. He's returning as animal behaviorist and raptor wrangler, Owen Grady alongside Bryce Dallas Howard as the leader of the Dinosaur Protection Group, Claire Dearing.

They're set to share the screen with the original Jurassic Park trio of Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm and Jeff Goldblum.

He's also set to return as Peter Quill — aka Star-Lord — in several upcoming MCU projects like Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3. He's also the voice behind Mario in the upcoming animated movie alongside the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day.

More recently, Chris Pratt was also revealed to be voicing Garfield, the lasagna-loving cat in the 2023 Garfield movie.