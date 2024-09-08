Christopher Chung on the Slow Horses deleted scene that lives rent free in his head

If you knew there was footage of Gary Oldman singing along to Bon Jovi, wouldn't you be desperate to find it? That's the case for Christopher Chung, Slow Horses' Roddy Ho, who spoke with What to Watch to promote Slow Horses season 4, now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

However, we couldn't help but ask about some favorite memories that Chung may have had working closely with Gary Oldman in Slow Horses season 3, as Chung's Ho and Oldman's Jackson Lamb go off together to rescue Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves), forcing them to spend some "quality time" in the car.

"In season 3 when me and Gary were in the car and were going off to the farm house together there was a scene that ended up getting cut to move the story along a bit quicker," Chung recalled. "But it was just me and him on the highway driving to the house. I sing my Iron Maiden song later on but there was another scene where I was singing a Bon Jovi song. That wasn't supposed to make it in the cut anyway, but Gary decided to start singing, as Lamb, Bon Jovi as he was half asleep. I'm trying so hard to find that footage somewhere, but at least it's in my brain."

Chung had nothing but good memories of working with Oldman during these scenes. He was particularly excited as there weren't many one-on-one scenes between Ho and Lamb in the first two seasons, and he said the Oscar-winning actor "didn't fail to deliver."

“I learnt so much from him, just watching him work, watching him figure out how to make the scene better and involving me in that process, not in a directorial way but like allowing me to have my ideas and to feed those into the scene and how we can make it work together," said Chung. "He's incredibly generous."

Chung was sure to point out that over the course of four seasons his working relationship with not just Oldman, but the rest of the Slow Horses cast has only gotten richer. "Cause we now have a dialogue, we have a language… we all just kind of spitball off one another now."

Slow Horses season 4 is now streaming on Apple TV Plus, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday. Read our Slow Horses season 4 episode 1 recap to catch up on the season premiere.