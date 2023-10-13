Coleen Rooney still has Wagatha Christie post on her phone she reveals in new trailer

Coleen Rooney has revealed that she still has the famous 2019 Wagatha Christie post on her phone as she tells all in her new documentary.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, which is available on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK from Wednesday, October 18, sees her talk about "the jaw-dropping libel case that gripped the nation in 2022".

Rooney posted on Twitter that Rebekah Vardy had leaked stories about her to the press. Her tweet went viral and was dubbed "Wagatha Christie". Vardy responded on Twitter, denying the claims and implying that her Instagram account had been hacked. It led to the high-profile trial which saw Vardy lose her battle against Rooney.

In a new trailer, below, Coleen is asked if she still has the post on her phone to which she replies: "Yeah, yeah. They are my words and I stick by them".

Coleen talks about her thoughts when she first suspected Vardy. "I thought I'm going to do something about it," she says.

She adds: "I needed evidence. I had to set a trap."

Coleen’s trap was to post fake stories which Vardy didn’t know were just shared with her account. When information from those stories then appeared in the papers, Coleen posted her tweet.

It all led to the libel case, with Coleen saying that she never imagined ending up in a legal battle.

Coleen, who is seen in tears at one point, talks about the emotional strain the case had on her. "My dad said you’re not you anymore," she says.

The trailer contains a lighter moment with her husband, ex-England football star Wayne Rooney, is asked about his response to it all.“What you done here?!” he smiling replies about his thoughts on it all.

Summing up the documentary, the makers say: "Uncovering one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain for the last decade, it reveals how Coleen turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media. It examines the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that 'broke the internet' all the way to Coleen successfully defending herself in one of the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years.

"As well as the case itself, it will explore how Coleen has had her life played out in public for the last 20 years. We know her as one of Britain’s most famous celebrities and wife of England’s record-scoring footballer Wayne Rooney."