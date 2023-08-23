Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story — premise and everything we know

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is a new Disney Plus documentary that focuses on the libel case which was colloquially known as "Wagatha Christie".

The highly publicized dispute between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy resulted in lots of columns, memes, and social media updates, with people everywhere invested in the drama between the two women.

It all kicked off after Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking "false stories" about her private life to the tabloids, and Rebekah retaliated by attempting to sue her for libel, so it was pretty heated.

Now, a documentary will explore Coleen Rooney's side of the story, providing some more information about her, and what it's like being married to a world-famous football star.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story was made by Dorothy Street Pictures and Lorton Entertainment with Lucy Bowden directing and producing.

Here's everything we know so far...

We don't currently have a release date for the documentary but we will let you know when that changes.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story premise

Coleen Rooney is at the heart of this documentary. (Image credit: Disney+)

The synopsis for the documentary reveals: "Uncovering one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain for the last decade, it reveals how Coleen turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media.

"The three-part series looks at the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the Internet’ all the way to Coleen successfully defending herself in one of the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years."

It adds: "As well as the case itself, we will explore how Coleen has had her life played out in public for the last 20 years. We know her as one of Britain's most famous celebrities and wife of England’s record-scoring footballer Wayne Rooney."

Who will feature in Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story?

Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney photographed at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as Coleen herself, it is expected that fans will see Wayne Rooney as the documentary synopsis teases it will explore her marriage to him and how that saw her thrust into the limelight.

In addition to this, we are expected to meet some of Coleen's family and friends who have been interviewed as part of the project.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. Watch this space!