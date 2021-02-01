Comcast launches curated Black content programming with Xfinity Black Experience

It’s the first day of Black History Month, and coincidentally Comcast has launched a new destination for Black content. The curation is in partnership with the African American Film Critics Association. Customers on Xfinity X1, Flex, and Stream App will have access to this content at no additional cost.

The content hub, creatively named their programming initiative “Black Experience,” will be compromised of more than 100 titles at launch, with plans to add additional titles later. Since the Black Experience is not a one size fits all situation, the programming will be reasonably mixed, spanning networks, free and ad-supported video streaming services, and streaming music providers.

Comcast customers will have access to a selection of content already available from existing partners like TVOne, Cleo, ApsireTV, Revolt, Afro, KweliTv, the Africa Channel, BET, Impact TV, and OWN. Black Experience also includes films such as Pursuit of Happyness, Poetic Justice, Two Can Play That Game, Death at a Funeral, Guess Who, and Blue Streak.

According to Comcast, all-new premium content by new and up-and-coming Black content creators will only be available to Xfinity customers because it will be included with their service.

"The launch of Black Experience on Xfinity is a major investment in the Black creative community and one of the many ways we are leveraging the scale and reach of our platforms to amplify voices that need to be heard,” said Keesha Boyd, executive director, multicultural video and entertainment, Comcast’s Xfinity Consumer Services.

Timed for Black History Month, Comcast will feature curated selections by AAFCA, including films and TV shows that have been honored by the association’s film and TV awards programs.

More info on Xfinity’s Black Experience is available at xfinity.com/blackexperience.