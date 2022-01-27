Comedy legend Barry Cryer dies aged 86

Comedian and scriptwriter Barry Cryer has passed away at the age of 86.

The legendary writer dedicated his life to comedy, working with entertainment icons like The Two Ronnies, Bob Hope, Tommy Cooper, and Morecambe and Wise, as well as carving as a hugely successful stand-up comedian in his own right.

Barry also became a household name for appearances on the airwaves in Just A Minute and he also appeared on Radio 4's I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue since it began in 1972.

Barry also wrote episodes for the TV comedy series Doctor in the House.

Barry Cryer wrote for some of the most iconic comedians in British entertainment. (Image credit: Getty)

Barry's celebrity friends have been paying tribute to the star on social media following his death.

This Morning and Celebrity Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth shared the most recent photo of himself with Barry, adding: "Here we are only a few weeks ago. Cryer was just the loveliest guy; funny and generous. He’d worked with everybody & everybody he worked with liked him."

RIP #BarryCryer. Here we are only a few weeks ago. Baz was just the loveliest guy: funny & generous. He'd worked with everybody & everybody he worked with liked him. I shall miss his happy company so much - & his regular phone calls: he gave you a gem of a joke with each one.

Author and comedy star Stephen Fry has spoken of Cryer's many talents that he showcased over the years: "Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more. A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious, and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved … farewell, Baz."

Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more. A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved … farewell, Baz.

Actor and writer Mark Gatiss added: "Barry Cryer was the real deal. An incredibly funny man who worked with - and wrote for - the giants of comedy."

Barry Cryer was the real deal. An incredibly funny man who worked with - and wrote for - the giants of comedy. Yet he remained forever curious and delighted by whatever was fresh and original. Kind, encouraging, generous and a one off. Goodbye, Cheeky. ❤️

Broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan tweeted: "RIP Barry Cryer, 86. Such a warm, funny, and talented man. A giant of British comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry."

RIP Barry Cryer, 86. Such a warm, funny and talented man. A giant of British comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry.

The comedian, who married his wife Theresa in 1962, leaves behind four children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild and was awarded an OBE in 2001.

He also had a long-running partnership with Sir David Frost, with their collaborations including The Frost Report on the BBC. In 2018, he was given a lifetime achievement award for his comedy career by the British Music Hall Society.