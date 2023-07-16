Coronation Street fans DEVASTATED after show releases emotional update
Coronation Street viewers had a strong reaction to a new post from the show
Coronation Street fans strongly reacted to a social media post on the show's official Instagram page.
The post looked back at an emotional moment in Coronation Street seven years ago, when David Platt bid a painful goodbye to his wife Kylie, as she lay dying on the cobbles.
Coronation Street wrote alongside the Instagram post, '7 years today David lost Kylie,' alongside a broken-heart emoji.
Actress Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah Barlow in the show, was one of those to comment, writing, 'Oh my goodness, stop 😢 @paula_laney is just incredible.
'Very sad. Lovely comments guys thank you.'
While another fan said, 'How incredible was that performance! Don't know how Jack P Shepherd and Paula Lane never won an award each for that scene.
A post shared by Coronation Street (@coronationstreet)
A photo posted by on
'Maybe they did, I can't remember but it was definitely award worthy. I was left bawling when she died. Miss Kylie. One of the most gorgeous women in Corrie.'
And another begged for producers to bring the character back, as she was so loved on the street, writing, 'bring her back please i’m begging we need her back everyone will ignore the fact she died and came back 7 years later just please please please please bring her back.'
While another said, 'Absolutely INCREDIBLE performance, still just as in awe as the first time x'
And another wrote, 'Award winning performance by @jackpshepherd88 and @paula_laney , I remember watching this and being in floods of tears…and still till this day, it makes me cry…. BRAVO.'
Actor John Shephard wrote alongside the post, 'Very sad. Lovely comments guys thank you,' with a heart emoji next to it.
Since the devastating events, David Platt has moved on with Shona Platt (née Ramsey), who is the stepmother of Max and Lily.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
By Grace Morris