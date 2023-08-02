Coronation Street fans SHOCKED by 'savage' comments from THIS unlikely character

Monday's episode of Coronation Street saw one character on the cobbles change his mild-mannered ways in a new twist.

The shocking Coronation Street episode, (which aired Monday 31st July, 2023) saw Sarah exposed by Adam for her lies in a brutal way.

During his wife Sarah's gender reveal party, Adam planted a balloon in the decor with the words It's Damon's written across it, knowing it would come into view for everyone to see when she opened the box containing blue and pink confetti.

And it seems that Corrie fans are somewhat impressed with Adam's antics and finally standing up for himself.

'Wow didn’t think Adam had it in him,' wrote one fan.

While another said, 'Caught up on #corrie from last night! Adam’s savagery was next level but deserved.'

While others commented on how the episode made them feel uncomfortable, with another writing, 'Me watching Sarah opening the gender reveal box as the balloon announcing that the baby is Damon's revealed by Adam popped up.'

While others found humour in the episode, with another writing, 'Adam was extremely funny for that gender reveal.'

While others commented on how they preferred Adam to Damon, with another writing, 'Not to yuck anyone’s yum, but WHY would you cheat on Adam for Damon? Damn, girl….'

But others took the opportunity to say how they weren't impressed with Sarah's behaviour, 'Sarah still taking absolutely zero responsibility whatsoever for her actions. Immediately blaming Stephen, Adam for not always being honest with her really?

'Big difference in that & like he said lying about something as important as kids. She knows how much he wants kids.'

What's next for Sarah after this devastating blow?

Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday, 2nd August 2023 to find out what's in store next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.