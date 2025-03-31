Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin Webster attacks Tyrone!

Kevin Webster can't handle the truth and lashes out

Kevin Webster lashes out in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 7 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

With relations between them still strained, Jack is furious when Kevin Webster grounds him. However, Tyrone wants to bury the hatchet but will Kevin agree?

In the Rovers, Glenda is unsure about serving Kevin, but he snaps at her before rounding on Tyrone when he arrives. When Tyrone labels him nasty and selfish, Kevin sees red!

Abi is furious when she realises how Kevin has been behaving and shocked when he verbally lashes out at her, making some very cruel remarks. In the garage, Abi and Tyrone discuss Kevin’s appalling behaviour and how he seems to be going out of his way to make them hate him.

Later, Tyrone calls at No.13 and urges Kevin to stop bottling up his fears, to talk to Abi and to start appreciating his family and friends.

Elsewhere, Gemma Winter texts Lou to cancel their lunch date and makes out one of the quads is poorly.

Later, Lou finds Gemma in the café and, giving her a tight smile, enquires why she isn’t at home looking after her sick child.

Gemma is caught in a lie (Image credit: ITV)

Theo approaches Todd on the street and after apologising for his behaviour, admits he really likes him. Todd invites him back to the house but is surprised when he arrives at Shuttleworths to arrange a funeral and makes a shocking admission.

Back at home, Todd tells Billy about his discovery and Billy advises him to steer well clear.

Later, Billy is angry when Theo knocks on the back door.

Todd uncovers Theo's secret (Image credit: ITV)

In the corner shop flat, Dee-Dee vents to Sarah about the treatment she received from the hospital and how she’s determined that nobody else should suffer in the way she did. When the midwife calls Dee-Dee makes her feelings clear.

Meanwhile, an exhausted Ed calls at the hotel to fix a leaky pipe and leaves Debbie to mind Laila.

Dee-Dee is on the warpath (Image credit: ITV)

Ronnie suggests to Debbie it’s time they reported Mick to the police as he’s caused nothing but trouble and Debbie asserts that she’ll call them herself.

In a quiet corner of the hotel bar, Debbie makes a call and explains that she’s suffered one or two incidents and could do with talking to somebody.

Having taken a troubling call from Dylan, Betsy tells Sean she is worried about how he is coping. However, Sean visits Dylan and tries to reassure him that Betsy is over reacting.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.

