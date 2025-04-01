Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin goes on the attack - but who is the mystery man?!

Abi Franklin punches a stranger in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 11 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Abi Franklin heads to Freshco to get some anti-sickness meds for Kevin, but in the car par,k a handsome man called Carl tries to steal her parking space causing her to prang her car.

She loses her temper and while shouting that her husband is suffering from cancer she lashes out and gives him a bloodied nose. Mortified, she apologises and he shrugs it off and heads back to his car.

After it fails to start, Abi offers to fix it, but how will she react when he tells her she is funny, gorgeous and asks her out for a drink?

Back at the Rovers, she regales Kevin, Debbie and Ronnie with the car park story, minus the attraction between her and the driver. But as she comes back from the ladies she is shocked to find Carl chatting to the others and realises he is Kevin and Debbie’s brother.

As he listens to Kevin repeating Abi’s story, will he come clean about being the man she met?

Abi meets a familiar face. (Image credit: ITV)

In the hotel bar, Debbie reads a text from Abi which leaves her confused. When Ronnie calls in with her lunch box and points out she forgot it, Debbie masks her turmoil.

In the café, Tim admits to Ronnie that he let slip to Debbie about his plan to propose to her.

Later, Ronnie calls at the hotel and, pulling out an engagement ring, gets down on one knee. What will Debbie say?

Ronnie proposes to Debbie. (Image credit: ITV)

Hope plots her revenge when hears Sally and Tim talking about fostering and not wanting to look after a child like her. Cassie packs Hope and Ruby off to the cinema so she can spend the afternoon with Steve.

In the garden at No.4, Tim and Sally discuss their fostering plans when suddenly a balloon full of water comes flying over the fence and a furious Sally turns to see Hope and Ruby filming the incident.

Later, the pair return home to find Cassie and Steve in a state of undress. Hope suggests to Cassie that they should both keep quiet about what they’ve each been up to.

Meanwhile, despite Sally’s reservations about the fostering idea, Tim secretly books himself in for a fostering information session.

In the Rovers, Carla breaks the news to a shocked Jenny that she needs to pay Lisa back and that she’s decided to sell the pub. When Jenny receives a parcel, she’s delighted to discover it’s a bottle of Champagne from Dominic’s very own vineyard. Christina watches, a sly grin on her face.

Later, an intrigued Daisy watches as Jenny begs Carla to give her first refusal on buying the pub.

Jenny wants Carla to give her first refusal on buying the pub. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.11, Todd suggests to Julie they should set up a crowdfunding page to send her on the holiday of her dreams before it’s too late. Eileen reckons it’s a good idea.

In the Rovers, Kit flirts with Sarah who tries her best to play hard to get, while Theo begs an affronted Todd not to cause a scene at his mother-in-law’s funeral.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.