Coronation Street fans spot Abi's blunder after her escape plan is ruined by Imran

Coronation Street's Abi Webster was left devastated after her plan to flee with her son Alfie was rumbled at the last minute by Alfie's dad, Imran Habeeb, last night (Monday, May 30).

Coronation Street fans were left in suspense after the episode saw Abi prepare to flee the street for Costa Rica with her estranged husband Kevin's help, only to be stopped by Imran in the final hour.

Imran has been lying to everyone. (Image credit: ITV)

But while the shocking events were sure to have Corrie fans are the edge of their seats, it was Abi's sloppy getaway tactics that had viewers talking on Twitter — and they were less than impressed.

"#corrie omg Abi leaving the suitcase and passports right in plain view, I swear I should've written the script for Abi leaving with Alfie," wrote one disgruntled fan.

While another said, "stupid plot she had ample time to take the passports away #Corrie."

While a third quipped, "Nothing like grabbing the passports before he turned around #corrie."

The plan was rumbled when Imran came over to speak to Abi, who opened the door expecting Kevin (who had agreed to help kidnap Alfie) to be standing there.

A flustered Abi ushered Imran in, while her passport and suitcases remained on full display.

At first, Imran failed to notice the evidence that Abi is about to flee Weatherfield. But eventually, just as he was about to leave, he spotted the giveaway items and the penny dropped. So has Abi blown her chance to escape?

Devoted Kevin had agreed to help Abi escape. (Image credit: ITV)

Not all comments on the episode were negative though, with some viewers praising actress Sally Carman's (who plays Abi) acting skills.

"Just now caught up with @itvcorrie and I know I've said it before but I'm saying it again... @sallycarman1 is phenomenal and unbelievable and #Corrie is very lucky to have such a talented actress. My heart was in my mouth for most of that half an hour," wrote one impressed fan.

This week is set to be a dramatic one on the cobbles, with a devastating car crash on the horizon.

Photographs released from the set show an unconscious Toyah and Imran after the couple suffer multiple head injuries, but the full impact of the horrific crash is yet to be revealed.

Toyah and Imran lie unconscious in the car. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV