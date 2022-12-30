Coronation Street fans think Laurence is a killer — and THIS is his next victim

Coronation Street fans are convinced there's a killer walking the cobbles — Laurence Reeves!

There's a big mystery surrounding the death of Laurence's late wife Lindsey and viewers suspect the dentist did away with her.

Could Sean Tully's new boyfriend be a dangerous murderer?

Sean has fallen head over heels for Laurence. (Image credit: ITV)

Laurence was introduced to Coronation Street in the summer when he met Sean Tully at a funeral.

It was lust at first sight for both men and they soon started dating.

On paper, Laurence seems like the perfect guy for the unlucky-in-love barman.

But recently alarm bells have started to ring.

Sean is oblivious to Lawrence's secret. (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers know that Laurence was previously married, and that his wife, Lindsey passed away.

He admitted to Sean that he felt guilty about going ahead with the wedding because his heart wasn't in it.

On the anniversary of his late wife's death, Lawrence became tearful and told Sean he wanted to buy her parents flowers, as he has done every year in a mark of sympathy.

He also let slip a few details about Lindsey's tragic demise, saying it occurred 'suddenly' while on holiday abroad.

It all sounds a bit fishy if you ask us.

Lawrence rejected Todd's advances at Christmas. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Todd Grimshaw overheard a conversation about Lindsey's 'accidental' death, learning it was big news at the time.

Todd has always had a hunch something's not right about Laurence.

But that didn't stop him from trying to make a move on Sean's fella over Christmas.

Laurence rebuffed his advances, and Todd apologised for overstepping the mark, even though he was sure the attraction was mutual.

And now he's starting to suspect Laurence was involved in his wife's death, a theory shared by several fans over social media, with some even predicting Sean could be next on his hit list...

Sean - how did she die?Laurence - SuddenlyDid he kill her? #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrieDecember 29, 2022 See more

I think Laurence killed his wife #CorrieDecember 29, 2022 See more

Laurence deffo murdered his wife and am praying Sean is next on his list #Corrie pic.twitter.com/yaoKLEGJ0PDecember 29, 2022 See more

One viewer came up with an alternative hypothesis — that Lindsey may have taken her own life after discovering her husband was gay...

Wonder if Laurence wife found out about him and could not live with it 😢 #corrieDecember 29, 2022 See more

In upcoming episodes, Todd decides to do some digging and get to the bottom of how Lindsey met her maker.

Will he uncover a grisly truth about Laurence?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV at 8pm.