Coronation Street reveals first look at Kelly's basement kidnap HORROR

Coronation Street has shared a shocking first-look image at Kelly Neelan’s (Millie Gibson) horrific kidnap ordeal.

Kelly fears for her life in Coronation Street and is held prisoner in a dark cellar after her good intentions go dangerously wrong.

In episodes to air on Friday, July 15, Kelly is kidnapped by one of her dad, Rick Neelan’s evil old clients, Kieron, after she tracks him down to pay him back his money, which she hoped would right her father’s wrongs.

After finding a stash of money that belonged to her dad, Kelly is determined to make peace with the people he scammed over the years by giving back their funds to them.

However, tensions rise when Gary Windass (Mikey North) learns about her plan as he knows how dangerous Rick’s associates are.

He warns Kelly that she is on the verge of stepping into Weatherfield’s criminal underworld and he forbids her from getting further involved, but Kelly refuses to listen.

Kelly finds herself in mortal danger. (Image credit: ITV)

After an explosive showdown between the pair, Kelly ignores Gary’s warning and meets up with one of Rick’s old friends.

It is then that things take a deadly turn as a terrified Kelly is kidnapped and locked in a cellar by Kieron.

Millie said: “Kelly is distraught. Every time she gets herself into these sorts of situations she feels like she has hit rock bottom, but then another situation comes around so it’s a constant cycle of awful situations for her.

“Kelly is fearing for her life, she knows what her dad was capable of so she is terrified of what his enemies could do.”

Playing with fire has put Kelly in danger, but will she find a way out of this? Or will Gary be able to save her from Kieron’s sinister grasp?

This Coronation Street episode will air on Friday, July 15 at 8pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.