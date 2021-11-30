'Coronation Street' star hoped for gruesome ending for twisted Harvey

Coronation Street actor Will Mellor has revealed he would've been up for having his drug lord character Harvey Gaskell killed off during the Super Soap Week.

Recently, fans saw Harvey escape from prison and go off to seek revenge on Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and her sister Toyah (Georgia Taylor), after Leanne worked with the police to expose his gang.

In dramatic scenes, he kidnapped Leanne and made plans to kill her, but fell into a sinkhole where Leanne was sure he was dead. But he had survived and shot Natasha, mistaking her for Leanne.

Fleeing, Harvey hid in a car, leading to Leanne deliberately driving the vehicle into a skip. Harvey hit his head on the windshield and was knocked unconscious, where he was later apprehended.

So they didn't kill him off, but actor Will Mellor would have been keen to see that happen to Harvey's character.

Will wouldn't have minded seeing his cobbles character Harvey killed off. (Image credit: ITV)

He told OK! Magazine: "I was all for them killing Harvey off. It would've been a good ending. I wanted to go in, make a splash, and come out. "It was so hard working through those scenes. As soon as you arrived on set someone would spray you down with cold water and then you'd be in this freezing cold rain for up to eight hours straight. I literally couldn't get warm. I felt sorry for Jane [Danson] because she was literally shaking from head to toe."

He also spoke about his experience playing a Coronation Street baddie, saying: "It was great to play a Corrie baddie. I feel like I’ve ticked off a career goal with that, and my mum was so proud of me."

While Will has exited the ITV soap for now, he hasn't officially ruled out a return further down the line. However, he's keen to try out new villainous roles. He added: "I’m open to anything and happy to see what comes along. Family time is precious to me, so it has to be the right thing. I’d love to do a film, more drama, or play another villain."

Coronation Street continues on ITV. For full listings - check our TV guide.