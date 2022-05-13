Coronation Street star Sair Khan teases dark storyline for Alya Nazir as ‘demons’ are exposed
Coronation Street actress Sair Khan has hinted at an unexpected storyline for Alya Nazir that will change everything.
Coronation Street actress Sair Khan, who plays Alya Nazir in the ITV soap, has hinted at a major unexpected storyline for her character that suggests it could see her 'demons' laid bare.
Alya has been at the forefront of many big storylines over the years, including her grandmother, Yasmeen (Shelley King) being domestically abused by her husband, Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew).
Most recently, she discovered that her brother, Zeedan (Qasim Akhtar) had been money laundering through the family business Speed Daal.
Sair remained secretive about the upcoming plotline, but she did hint that Coronation Street is ‘taking things in a really different direction’ for her character and that it’s her ‘dream’ storyline.
Talking to the Daily Star she said: “Well my dream storyline, actually, I think it might just be about to happen! I had a chat with the producer last week and we’re taking things in a really different direction.
“Something really unexpected happens and it changes Alya’s perspective on everything, so it’s a future that wasn’t expected but I’m really excited about it.”
The soap star then went on to suggest that her ‘demons’ could come to light, teasing that everyone has secrets.
"Everyone's got secrets, haven't they? Everyone's got a few demons in the closet," she continued.
"The great thing about our producer Iain [MacLeod] and his wife Verity [assistant producer at Coronation Street] is they love to speak to you about your character, they love hearing your ideas. I'm all for demons and darkness!"
Sair has played much-loved Alya on the cobbles since 2014, but the actress, who appeared on I’m a Celebrity in 2018, also has her sights set on Emmerdale.
“If I could appear on any soap it would probably be Emmerdale, because it’s our sister show — sister or cousin,” she told the Daily Star.
“My grandparents are from Leeds and I’m from Leeds, so really I should be on Emmerdale but I’m accidentally on Corrie!”
