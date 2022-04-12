Coronation Street's Maureen Lipman reveals return for THIS Weatherfield favorite

Coronation Street favourite Dame Maureen Lipman, who is better known by soap fans as sharp-tongued Evelyn Plummer has revealed that her good friend Rula Lenska could be returning to the cobbles later this year.

The actor, who become a firm favourite with Coronation Street fans as Tyrone's quick-witted grandmother, struck up a friendship with Rula while she was also in the soap playing Ken Barlow's other half, Claudia Colby.

Claudia Colby was last seen in Coronation Street in 2020. (Image credit: ITV)

Claudia was last seen on the soap when she returned to bid Weatherfield legend Norris Cole farewell in 2020 and now lives in the retirement village, Stillwaters, after staying there when Ken decided to move back to his beloved home on the cobbles.

But it seems we could be seeing Rula back in her role as Claudia in the not too distant future after she appeared on Lorraine with best friend Maureen to talk about their latest show, DNA Journey, which airs on ITV at 9pm tonight.

Maureen and Rula appeared on Lorraine to talk about their new show, DNA Journey. (Image credit: ITV)

Talking about Coronation Street to Lorraine host Christine Lampard, Rula said: "I would love to go back, I had a wonderful time. Not only because of being with Mo, but it was like a huge family.

"Unfortunately the storylines I hoped would develop, i.e. between Mo and myself, didn’t happen or haven’t happened yet, but yes, I would love to go back."

Maureen and Rula might not have had many scenes together, but that could all be set to change if the pair have their way. Maureen let slip that we might be seeing Rula back in Coronation Street sooner rather than later... "There is a chance in the summer that you might be back?"

"There is," Rula confirmed. "For a few episodes."

"If she’s good, they might let her back," Maureen joked.

Rula and Maureen discover they have a connection in DNA Journey tonight. (Image credit: ITV)

You can watch Rula and Maureen in DNA Journey tonight, Tuesday, April 12 at 9pm on ITV.

Coronation Street now airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.