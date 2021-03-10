'DNA Journey' — everything you need to know about ITV's genealogy series

TV presenting duo Ant and Dec teamed up to explore their family trees in February 2020 on ITV's two-part documentary Ant and Dec's DNA Journey. Now three more pairs of celebrities are setting off on their own genealogical adventures in a new three-part series of DNA Journey.

Here's everything you need to know about DNA Journey...

The three-part series DNA Journey starts on Wednesday March 10 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

What is DNA Journey about?

The genealogy road trip show sees pairs of celebrities team up to explore their family trees, visiting significant locations, learning about their forebears from experts and, thanks to DNA testing, meeting relatives they never knew existed.

Who is in the first episode of DNA Journey?

The first episode sees ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp and cricket legend Freddie Flintoff team up. The two friends have done quite a few road trips together as team captains on Sky's sports-themed comedy panel show A League of Their Own.

"We’re very proud dads, and family is so key to us both, so that’s one of the reasons why we wanted to go on this journey," explains Jamie, 47.

Who is in episodes 2 and 3?

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr will join forces, and father-and-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp will explore the family tree they share.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! And it features all the stars taking part in the new series. "It's a journey of discovery" says Martin Kemp, who was recently seen in McDonald and Dodds Season 2.

