Daveed Diggs’ ‘Blindspotting’ getting second season on Starz

Viewers will get the chance to head back to Oakland and follow the continuing story of the Blindspotting cast, as the dramedy series created by Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal has been picked up for a second season on Starz. The official Blindspotting Twitter account shared the news.

Blindspotting is a continuation of the 2018 film of the same name that starred, as well as written and produced by Diggs and Rafael. The movie was an indie hit, following Colin (Diggs), a man on probation who begins to re-evaluate his relationship with his volatile best friend, Miles (Casal). The duo also served as the creators for the TV show.

The series picks up six months after the events of the movie, this time following Miles’ long-time partner Ashley, who must navigate life following Miles being incarcerated and is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister. The show stars Jasmine Cephas Jones as Ashley, as well as Jaylen Barron, Candance Nicholas-Lippman, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Rafael Casal and Helen Hunt. Anthony Ramos and Daveed Diggs guest starred in the first season.

Blindspotting debuted on June 13 and featured eight episodes, with a new one airing weekly. The show was a critical hit, earning a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for its first season and a 76 on Metacritic.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for season 1, and have been hard at work for the last few months crafting the next chapter of this Bay story,” Casal and Diggs said in a statement. “We are so excited to bring the next season to life with the incredible artistry of our cast and crew, and our partners Starz and Lionsgate. They done f—ed around and gave us more runway, so welcome back to the ordeal!”

No details were provided on when Blindspotting season 2 will air on Starz, but you can watch the entire first season via Starz, which is available as either a standalone subscription or can be purchased as a channel add-on on services including Hulu and YouTube TV.