David Bowie's 'Lazarus' is streaming this weekend

David Bowie — the musician, actor, writer and just all-around awesome human being — died five years ago, on Jan. 10, 2016. But he left us with a couple parting gifts: The Blackstar album, which was released just two days before he died, and the Lazarus musical. The latter was released a bit earlier, in December 2015.

The production at King's Cross Theatre was recorded for archival purposes. And this weekend — from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10 — you can stream the production of Lazarus on Dice.fm.

The play continues the story of alien Thomas Jerome Newton (played by Dexter's Michael C. Hall), an alcoholic who wants to go home to his own planet. Bowie composed the music and lyrics — with Enda Walsh writing the play — and the work serves as a sequel to the 1976 adaption of The Man Who Fell To Earth, a film in which Bowie starred.

Streaming the play in 2021 didn't come back accident, theatre producer Robert Fox told The Guardian: "Rather than just bang it out at the time, I talked with David’s management and we felt the right thing to do would be to wait until five years had passed since his death. With the wave of lockdown streaming — something David would have been up for and interested in — it felt like the right time."

The weekend streams will land at specific times — 9 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 8 and 9, and 4 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 10. It'll cost $21.50 to watch.

In the UK, you're looking at 1900 GMT on Friday and Saturday, and 1500 GMT on Sunday. The stream will cost £16 to view.