David Jason sums up return of Only Fools and Horses in just three words

Only Fools and Horses has been off our screens since 2003.

Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason has addressed a potential return for his beloved sitcom, where he played the iconic role of Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter.

The BBC sitcom ran between 1981 and 2003, airing for seven seasons in total including 16 Christmas specials. But it hasn't made a comeback yet, and fans remain hopeful it might return.

However, that is looking unlikely after a recent interview with David Jason, where he gave a three-word response doubting the show's future, mainly because original creator John Sullivan is no longer with us.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Times alongside The Repair Shop star Jay Blades, the pair were asked about a reunion. But David had a three-word response, which was simply: "It wouldn't work."

The duo has recently teamed up for their new BBC Two series David and Jay's Touring Toolshed, and both had their say about the sitcom, with Jay even suggesting a part he might be able to play.

The Repair Shop star said: "Oh, I’d love that. I want to be in it. I could be a long-lost nephew."

But David added: "You’d be long, long, long lost if you appeared in it. I’ve had offers over the years, but without John Sullivan, it just wouldn’t work.

"He was a magician and could whip up humour out of virtually nothing – that was his genius. Without him, I don’t see it working, sadly."

Elsewhere, David Jason's co-star and onscreen brother Nicholas Lyndhurst recently appeared in Fraiser. He's best known for his role as Rodney Trotter, and David Jason praised him in an interview with The Mirror last year, claiming they're "genuinely good friends".

Jay Blades and David Jason in their new series. (Image credit: BBC)

David said: "You couldn't have had a better co-partner than Nic. We liked and respected each other so much, we were genuinely good friends."

While a reboot isn't looking likely any time soon, David has recently been on our screens with a new 15-part series, David and Jay's Touring Toolshed, which is all about a shared passion for fixing things. Together, they travel about, meeting like-minded people at various air shows, steam rallies, county fairs and vintage festivals around the country.

Speaking to What to Watch about the show, David said: "I met Jay after I made a surprise video for him when he jived to the theme tune from Only Fools and Horses in 2021’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. We met up, got on like a house on fire, and said it would be great if we could find a project to work on together. The rest, as they say, is history!"

David and Jay's Touring Toolshed airs on BBC Two on weekday evenings at 6:30 pm, with episodes also available on iPlayer.