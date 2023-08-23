Frasier fans go wild as Only Fools and Horses star makes surprise appearance in show reboot

Only Fools and Horses fans were shocked after spotting Rodney Trotter himself in a first-look image of the new Frasier reboot.

Nicholas Lyndhurst was last seen on our screen in 2019 where he played the role of Johnny in So Awkward, and seeing him pop up in a teaser image for Frasier has left fans on social media going wild.

Nicholas Lyndhurst alongside Kelsey Grammer and Toks Olagundoye in the Frasier reboot. (Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

The new image sees Nicholas alongside Frasier Crane actor Kelsey Grammer as they sit in a bar together, and it looks like it could be something straight out of Only Fools!

Fans have expressed their joy at seeing "national treasure" Nicholas Lyndhurst in the reboot, with some making jokes about calling him "Dave", a nod to another icon Trigger who was played by the late Roger Lloyd-Pack.

While we don't know a lot about Nicholas' Frasier character yet, aside from the fact he is "Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor", fans are very excited to see the star back in action.

It’s great to see our National Treasure Nicholas Lyndhurst in Frasier i hope US audiences realise that they are watching TV royalty #NicholasLyndhurst #Frasier pic.twitter.com/pxJJ9PRnNpAugust 23, 2023 See more

ummm….why is nicholas lyndhurst in a show about the relationship between two brothers who share a home with an aging relative?? seems deeply unqualified x https://t.co/cQcbauElbxAugust 22, 2023 See more

I don’t ask for much in life, but if Frasier could repeatedly call Nicholas Lyndhurst’s character “Dave” in this reboot, that would be great, thank you.August 23, 2023 See more

Nicholas Lyndhurst in the new Frasier - doesn’t look a million miles away from Rodney in the Nags Head! pic.twitter.com/DcjAKaYSulAugust 22, 2023 See more

According to IMDb, Nicholas Lyndhurst plays the role of Alan Cornwall and will appear in 10 episodes, so we should be expecting to see a lot of him when the series drops in October.

Regarding the plot for the reboot, Paramount Plus has teased: "The new series follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!"

As well as Nicholas, there are plenty of other great stars including Peri Gelpin, who is set to reprise her character of Roz from the original series, and Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son Freddy.

Episodes of the original series can also be watched on Channel 4 in the UK and Hulu Plus in the US, so there's a chance to revisit it before the new episodes arrive on our screens.

Speaking about the anticipated series, President of CBS Studios David Stapf said in a statement: "Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling.

"There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe [Cristalli, series co-writer], Chris [Harris, co-writer] and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount Plus."

The Frasier reboot will arrive on Paramount Plus on Thursday, October 12, in the US and Canada, with the show debuting in other international markets, including the UK, on Friday, October 13.