David and Jay's Touring Toolshed: release date, episode guide and everything we know

David and Jay's Touring Toolshed sees tinkering twosome Sir David Jason and Jay Blades travel around the UK, meeting master crafters and passionate hobbyists as they showcase traditional talents and pick up a tip or two.

In the tea-time series, which will air every weekday, the Darling Buds of May star teams up with furniture restorer and The Repair Shop presenter, Jay Blades, for a jolly boys’ outing that sees them visit air shows, steam rallies, county fairs and vintage festivals around the UK, meeting professional makers and helping talented tinkerers take their skills to the next level.

Here's everything you need to know about David and Jay's Touring Toolshed...

David and Jay's Touring Toolshed starts on Monday, January 22 at 6:30pm on BBC Two, The 15-part series then airs weekdays in the same slot.

All 15 episodes are now available on BBC iPlayer as a box set.

Narrated by actor Sian Gibson, David and Jay's Touring Toolshed will show a 'lesser-known' side to David as he reveals his life-long passion for creating and fixing things.

Throughout the series, David and Jay will park up their traveling toolshed at various air shows, steam rallies, county fairs and vintage festivals around the country, where they will meet like-minded enthusiasts who all share a passion for fixing things.

Episode 1 — Monday, January 22

The first episode sees the dynamic duo take their portable shed to the Midlands Air festival, where they marvel at the work of a trio of aeroplane upcyclers. They meet retired aircraft fitter Gordon, 94, who restores historic aircrafts - his impressive projects include a 1950’s Victor Bomber and a WWII German Flettner ‘Hummingbird’ Helicopter, which is believed to be the last surviving one in the world. Jason and Jay also pair amateur puppet maker Becky with expert Chris Margett, learning how to build a motor and attach strings to bring her creations to life in the process.

"I was particularly interested in the projects involving aircrafts, especially the guys who dismantled old planes at the end of their flying life. It was a real eye-opener to see how they were recycling and making something really attractive out of nothing. The location is memorable too because we saw the different air displays go over whilst we were filming," says Jason, 83, a qualified helicopter pilot, who flew alongside a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane in ITV’s Battle of Britain documentary Flying For Britain.

Episode 2 — Tuesaday, January 23

David and Jay are at the Kelsall Steam Festival on a quest to meet talented tinkerers. Will they be able to help vintage vehicle enthusiast Steve finally get to grips with signwriting? David and Jay go head to head during a visit to a neon sign maker, but who will be the winner?

Episode 3 — Wednesday, January 24

David and Jay MBE in Scotland on an adventure to meet and help talented tinkerers. They’re left amazed by a local group who’ve built their own boat, and Jay gets his hands dirty during a barrel-making masterclass. Will they be able to help a retired doctor who desperately needs help with her basketweaving projects?

Episode 4 — Thursday, January 25

David and Jay are at the Royal Three Counties show, excited to meet with talented tinkerers. They’re amazed to meet the mastermind behind Britain’s Fastest Shed and a talented young bag maker comes in hope of learning blacksmithing. And they face a big challenge as motorhead Lee is desperate for expert advice for her VW Campervan project, will the Touring Toolshed succeed?

Episode 5 — Friday, January 26

It’s high adrenaline at the Kelsall Steam Rally as David and Jay immerse themselves in the world of lawnmower racing. They meet ambitious Dougie who needs help to restore his vintage tractor, but has bitten off more than he can chew?

We will update this guide with more episodes as soon as they are announced.

How did this series come about?

David: "I met Jay after I made a surprise video for him when he jived to the theme tune from Only Fools and Horses in 2021’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. We met up, got on like a house on fire, and said it would be great if we could find a project to work on together. The rest, as they say, is history!

Jay: "Who would not want to work with Sir David Jason? He’s a comedy legend and a national icon. Imagine watching him as you're growing up and then imagine you're able to work with him. It was a no-brainer for me!"

What do you get up to on your travels?

Jay: "We visit beautiful places around the country. People come to us with a particular problem or stumbling block within their craft, we team them up with an expert, and they go home with a new skill!"

David: "It’s really great to be able to encourage people of all ages to try their hands at different skills and a light-hearted way of witnessing people’s hobbies and interests while visiting various county shows."

What projects or places stand out?

Jay: "In episode one Becky from Norfolk crafts wooden puppets, but doesn't know how to make them move. We team her up with expert Chris Margett, who shows her how to build a motor and attach strings."

David: "She was wonderfully talented. We also meet a couple of chaps who dismantle old planes at the end of their flying life and turn the parts into pieces of furniture or ornaments. The location for the Midland Air Show [in this week’s first episode] was memorable because we saw the different air displays go over whilst filming. Another favourite for me was meeting a gentleman who restores motorbikes. I’m very keen on setting motorbikes on the road to recovery - if you’ll excuse the expression!"

Sir David, when did your love of crafting and DIY begin?

David: "When I first started working, I was an apprentice electrician and bumped into a mixture of tradespeople, from bricklayers to plumbers; it got me interested in making things and left its mark. I’ve always been interested in building models and tinkering with anything mechanical. As a teenager I went about saving and buying a vintage motorbike and my passion grew from there. Over the years I’ve restored motorbikes and penny arcade machines, amongst other things."

Jay: "Sir David knows about making and his enthusiasm really comes across on screen. He’s a prime example of someone who doesn’t just make something and says ‘that’s it.’ He thinks ‘what’s the next step and how can I move this forward?’ He’s always pushing himself and I love that. I know this show is going to inspire people to make and tinker."

Jay, were you starstruck during filming?

Jay: "I wouldn't say starstruck because it felt like working with a friend. There were moments when we’d be sitting together eating an ice cream or having a little dance between shooting and I’d think ‘Wow!’ It was surreal but absolutely perfect. David brings a finesse to everything and he works like a dream. It was a real joy."

No, sadly not, but if one is released by the BBC we will add it to this guide.