David Ramsey's return could mean big things for the Arrowverse

Arrow might be finished, but it appears David Ramsey's involvement with The CW's Arrowverse is far from over. Ramsey appeared as a series regular all throughout Arrow's tenure as John Diggle. Diggle, best friend, former body guard, and one third of Original Team Arrow, has played an integral part in the universe as a whole. It's exciting to hear that we'll get more of the hero both on-screen and behind the camera in DCTV's future.

Ramsey has already spent some time in the director's chair on the set of Arrow. After directing two episodes for the show that started it all, Deadline is reporting that he'll be taking on five episodes across the Arrowverse - including on the upcoming Superman & Lois and Supergirl.

While it's thrilling to know that he'll continue to be involved in any capacity, what's most exciting about today's announcement is that Ramsey will be reprising his role as John Diggle across the aforementioned Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash, and Batwoman. Oh, and he'll be headed to the delightfully zaney Legends of Tomorrow in a mystery role.

What makes this all so interesting to the universe at large is John Diggle's final scene in the finale of Arrow. Last we saw the hero formerly known as Spartan, he was opening a box with a mysterious green glow. The Arrowverse has already teased the fact that Diggle's doppelgänger was John Stewart (Green Lantern) on other Earths. But with Crisis on Infinite Earths bringing everything to one universe - and John clearly picking up a Lantern ring before it was all said and done - there are a ton of possibilities before it's all said and done!