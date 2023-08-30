Days of our Live fans to celebrate beloved soap at Day of Days event

Days of our Lives fans will have a chance to celebrate everything they love about the Peacock series with the return of A Day of Days 2023 fan event this fall. This year's event will feature cast members from the beloved soap at the all-new Peacock Place.

The day-long event takes place on Saturday, October 21, at LA LIVE's new Peacock Place (formerly XBOX Plaza) in Los Angeles. The event begins at 10 am PT and will feature opportunities for fans to meet members of the Days of our Lives cast, participate in autograph signings, attend Q&A sessions with the cast and much more.

(Image credit: NBC)

A Day of Days 2023 is open to the public and tickets can be reserved at the Peacock Day of Days website.

A Day of Days is a fun way to interact with soaps stars and meet other fans of the series in a day full of interactions and special programming created with loyal and dedicated fans in mind. If you're in the Los Angeles area and you're a Days of our Lives fans, A Day of Days 2023 is the place to be this fall.

It has been a busy summer on the beloved soap opera as members of the Salem community gathered to say goodbye to Victor Kiriakis. Actor John Aniston, who played the character for over 35 years, passed away in November 2022 at the age of 89. While the community says their goodbyes on the show, a mysterious stranger, played by the legendary Dick Van Dyke, arrives on a special mission tied to Victor's final days.

Days of our Lives is in its 59th season and has been renewed through its 60th season on Peacock. As the official home for all things Days, fans will find all-new new episodes, previous seasons and the Peacock Originals Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem and Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas all in one place.