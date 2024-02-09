Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of February 12-16

It's Valentine's Day and there's going to be a lot happening in Salem this week. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of February 12-16.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of February 12-16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 12

"Tripp works frantically to save a life. Rafe has questions for Ava and Stefan about Harris. Paulina laments messing up Chanel’s wedding day. The Horton house catches fire."

Tuesday, February 13

"Following the fire, Maggie takes in Julie, Doug, Chad, and the kids. Wendy shares with Rafe and Jada her suspicions about Ava’s behavior. Xander returns from his run to find Sarah waiting for him. Ava and Stefan realize Clyde is following through on his threats."

Wednesday, February 14

"It’s Valentine’s Day in Salem and Theresa is convinced Alex will propose. Meanwhile, John and Marlena enjoy a picnic. Kayla and Steve reminisce about their romantic life while Johnny and Chanel surprise Paulina."

Thursday, February 15

"Kristen and Brady have a fight during a visit with Rachel. Chad reveals to Everett what happened the night of the fire. Stephanie invites Jada and Rafe to dinner to meet her boyfriend. Jada questions Ava and Stefan about what happened to Harris. Xander assumes Sarah is done with him."

Friday, February 16

"Theresa can’t take it anymore, so she tells Alex to propose already. Sloan, Eric and Jude’s family time is interrupted once again by Leo. Nicole is overwhelmed at the lengths EJ has gone through for Holly. Wendy and Tripp participate in a Valentine’s day themed event. Stephanie checks in with Everett about their double date with Rafe and Jada."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of February 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 5

"Konstantin tells John a story from his past. Stephanie and Everett talk about their feelings for each other. Johnny continues to worry about marrying Chanel again. Abe and Paulina make love for the first time since his memory loss. Stefan and Ava become overwhelmed with guilt."

Tuesday, February 6

"Another drug raid is conducted by the Salem PD. Chad and Everett visit Clyde. Abe and Paulina enjoy a nice morning together. Alex and Kristen discuss their current situations with Theresa and Brady."

Wednesday, February 7

"Ava and Harris meet in secret. EJ messes with Stefan about the drug bust. John covers with Marlena about his evening with Konstantin. Stephanie opens up to Kayla about Everett. Paulina and Abe tell Chanel and Johnny that her surgery has been moved up."

Thursday, February 8

"Steve and John talk about John’s encounter with Konstantin. Harris confronts Clyde about the recent drug bust. Stephanie makes a suggestion to Everett. Sloan wants a quiet evening with Eric. Theresa and Brady compare the letters they received from Tate."

Friday, February 9

"Tripp and Wendy make an effort to clear the air with Ava. Julie tells Thomas and Charlotte a story. Alex and Theresa have a night in that leads to a talk about addiction. Xander and Sarah’s sexual tension continues to rise. Kate catches Lucas out of hiding."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.