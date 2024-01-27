Days of our Lives spoilers: week of January 29-February 2

There's a lot happening in Salem this week. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 29 to February 2.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 29 to February 2, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 29

"Marlena senses John is troubled and asks Steve for help. Theresa and Alex play Truth or Dare. Everett makes a confession to Stephanie. With Roman by her side, Kate worries about Lucas’s safety."

Tuesday, January 30

"Leo sees Stephanie leaving Everett’s room. Steve shares his concern about Konstantin with Kayla. Johnny finds Stefan in a rotten mood. Wendy and Ava spend a little one-on-one time together. Sarah finds out her mystery patient is a panicked Paulina."

Wednesday, January 31

"Paulina and Chanel start to make wedding plans. Johnny asks Chad to be his best man. Harris and Jada celebrate another successful drug bust. Alex accuses Brady of having feelings for Theresa. Troubled by a mysterious call, Xander seeks answers from Stefan."

Thursday, February 1

"Sloan and Eric’s time for intimacy is interrupted again. Harris talks to Marlena about his feelings for Ava. Feeling stuck, Lucas takes a chance by summoning Chad and Everett for an interview. Theresa has a work crisis that Alex can’t fix, but can Brady?"

Friday, February 2

"Brady and Theresa interrupt John and Marlena’s quiet evening. Maggie brings Konstantin to dinner with Xander and Sarah. Stefan and Ava find themselves sexually frustrated. Stephanie stuns Everett when she makes an admission."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of January 22-26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 22

"Harris makes an unexpected visit to Clyde. Alex witnesses Theresa and Brady sharing a kiss. Maggie confronts Steve with Konstantin. Eric extends an apology to Marlena for Sloan’s behavior."

Tuesday, January 23

"Sarah and Xander settle in as roommates. Paulina panics over her cancer diagnosis. Ava seeks PR help from Stephanie. Stefan requests a favor from Chad, causing displeasure for Everett."

Wednesday, January 24

"Brady meets with Kristen and Rachel for a make-up date. Harris provides Rafe and Jada with a status report on Clyde and Lucas. Theresa packs to leave Salem as Alex tries to persuade her to stay. Eric shocks Sloan when he discloses Leo’s impending visit."

Thursday, January 25

"Johnny and Chanel offer their support and comfort to Paulina. Stephanie works with Tripp and Wendy on the scavenger hunt. Everett threatens to quit if Chad continues to protect his family. Rafe and Harris question Ava and Stefan about their involvement in Clyde’s drug ring."

Friday, January 26

"Jada tells Stephanie and Rafe about her ex-husband. Everett prepares to make a confession. Theresa tries to dodge a meeting with Kayla. Sarah and Xander grow closer."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.