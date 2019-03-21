DAZN is increasing its monthly prices but is adding an annual plan

DAZN has quickly become one of those must-have streaming services if you're a fan of the pugilistic arts. That includes MMA and boxing, of course. (And DAZN also has other sports, such as cricket, baseball, billiards, soccer, gymnastics, darts and snooker.) And as such, the email going out to subscribers today is a bit of a gut punch: Prices are going up.

Here's what you need to know:

Starting March 25, the monthly subscription rate increases from $9.99 a month to $19.99 a month.

That's a 100 percent increase, for those who like to see the math.

But ... DAZN is introducing a $99-per-year offer, which you really should take advantage of — it'll save you about $140 a year over paying month-to-month.

Current subscribers — including folks who sign up before March 25, 2019 — get to keep their $9.99-a-month plan until March 25, 2020.

Here's the full text of the email that's going out:

Changes to your DAZN subscription

At DAZN, we always want to give fans the most fights, for an affordable price. That's why we're introducing some updates to our pricing, and we want you to be the first to know about it.

Starting March 25th, we'll debut a new annual pass option of $99.99 per year. You'll get over 100 fight nights per year for less than 100 bucks, or pay $19.99/month if you want to stay flexible.

Since you're already a subscriber, your monthly price will stay the same (at $9.99/month) until March 25th 2020.

In addition to the above, we have also made certain changes to the Terms of Use. To read what's changed, check out our updated Terms and Conditions here, which will be effective as of March 25, 2019.