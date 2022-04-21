Did Star Trek's William Shatner and George Takei just end their feud?

Star Trek's William Shatner has surprised fans with a birthday message for his co-star, George Takei.

The two actors are famed for playing James T. Kirk and Hikaru Sulu in the original series, but they're probably just as well known for the reported feud between them at this point. However, a message from William Shatner could mean that Captain Kirk might want to bring that feud to an end.

Nearly a month after William Shatner celebrated his 91st birthday on March 22, the actor publicly wished George Takei a happy 85th birthday on Twitter.

The message just reads "@GeorgeTakei Happy Birthday George", but it could well be taken as a sign that Shatner wants the pair to put aside their differences and reconcile with his former co-star.

@GeorgeTakei Happy Birthday George!April 20, 2022 See more

Plenty of William Shatner's followers were hopeful that this was the case, as he received plenty of replies from fans hopeful that the pair could be a sign of peace between the two stars.

George Takei also made a post to mark his birthday on the same day. In his tweet, he thanked people for their kind words on his big day, writing: "Today is my 85th birthday, thank you for so many well-wishes! Tonight, I'm celebrating with a b-day dinner in beautiful Salt Lake City with my niece Akemi and her husband David."

Today is my 85th birthday, thank you for so many well-wishes! Tonight, I'm celebrating with a b-day dinner in beautiful Salt Lake City with my niece Akemi and her husband David. Then tomorrow I speak at the University of Utah MUSE Project. More info: https://t.co/u40beV47ba. pic.twitter.com/vfaqRKbty0April 20, 2022 See more

Whether or not Shatner's message has reached George Takei (or if he's paid the message any attention) is unclear. In fact, William Shatner actually wished George a happy birthday in the same way back in 2020.

Just a few months after this earlier birthday wish, Shatner publicly claimed that George Takei was "making things up" when the Sulu actor suggested Shatner's rivalry with Leonard Nimoy aka Spock was caused by jealousy over the excess amount of fan mail Nimoy received compared to the Captain of the USS Enterprise.

More recently, Takei threw some shade back at William Shatner about his Blue Origin flight when he spoke to Page Six last year. But let's hope peace in outer space has finally happened!

Star Trek: The Original Series is available to stream on Paramount Plus, along with everything else from the Star Trek universe like Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek Picard season 2.