DirecTV Now is now a native app on 2017, 2018 Samsung smart TVs

If you've got a Samsung smart TV from the 2017 or 2018 model years, you can now download DirecTV Now as a native app. That means no needing a separate stick or box, like Roku or Apple TV or Android TV, or even a Chromecast.

From today's post :

After setting up a compatible Samsung Smart TV, DIRECTV NOW will appear in the "Smart Hub" carousel as one of the curated options. If you already own one of these TVs or don't see the app, you can easily find it by searching for "DIRECTV NOW" in the Samsung TV app store.

The DirecTV Now folks note that the you'll also have access to DirecTV Now's cloud DVR service — you get 20 hours free, and videos are saved up to 30 days. And you can still add a third stream for an additional $5 a month.

Also: DirecTV Now has added a slew of new local affiliates to its roster. We've got the full list below, and you can search for your local channels here .