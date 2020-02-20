Disney+ is now available as an app on Vizio's SmartCast TVs

Source: Vizio (Image credit: Vizio)

Vizio today announced that Disney+ is now available directly as an app on the SmartCast system that's built into its televisions. That means D+ subscribers no longer will be forced to use Chromecast or AirPlay 2 to watch Disney+ on their Vizio TVs if they're not using some other supported platform, like Roku or Apple TV.

That means Disney+ now lives alongside most other major streaming services as apps that are built in to Vizio televisions, removing a major barrier to entry and upping the competition between Vizio's TVs and competitors like Sony (with Android TV built in), Roku TVs from manufacturers like TCL, and smart TVs from Samsung and LG, which like Vizio have their own operating system.

Vizio says some sort of update is needed before you'll see Disney+ available, though it didn't immediately say whether it'd be via a software update to SmartCast itself, or if it'd require a full system update to the television. In any event, Vizio says the update will start to push today.

VIZIO Announces Disney+ Availability Directly on SmartCast™, Expanding Entertainment Options Accessible Through the Platform

Irvine, CA – (February 20, 2020) – VIZIO, Inc. today announces the addition of Disney+ to SmartCast™, its award-winning Smart TV platform. While VIZIO users have been able to stream Disney+ on SmartCast through Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, this update allows viewers to launch the app and search for Disney+ content directly from the SmartCast home screen.

Disney+ offers consumers the ability to enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic – in addition to exclusive Disney+ originals – in high quality with support for up to 4K UHD and HDR video playback. The Disney+ app is available on the SmartCast platform in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and users in these locations can find and subscribe through the apps row on SmartCast HomeTM or through the SmartCast Mobile app.

"At VIZIO, we are always working to provide the best home entertainment experience for our users," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "We are excited to bring Disney+ onto the SmartCast platform to give viewers access to even more content to enjoy."

VIZIO SmartCast provides a fast and intuitive entertainment experience, making it easy for users to quickly access the entertainment they love. Not only can users search for content using their voice thanks to SmartCast's compatibility with Siri, the Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices, SmartCast also includes Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit, along with Chromecast built-in, so users can stream, control, and share their favorite shows, movies, content, and more.

VIZIO SmartCast also includes WatchFree™, a free-to-use streaming service, with no login or subscriptions required. New to WatchFree is the ability to designate specific channels as Favorites and navigate by genre, further allowing users to quickly and easily get to the content they love. WatchFree, powered by Pluto, offers access to more than 150 channels with news, sports, movies, TV shows, and music that the whole family can enjoy.

New SmartCast apps and features roll out over-the-air and are available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs dating back to 2016, allowing millions of VIZIO customers to benefit from every update.

For more information about VIZIO SmartCast, visit www.vizio.com/smartcast.