Doctor Who fans condemn 'HUGE mistake' after Dot and Bubble 'surprises' fans

Doctor Who fans shown their dissproval over the format of the news series saying that the order of the episodes could be much improved.

In last night's episode, Dot and Bubble, we saw a Black Mirror-esque take on society, with less involvement from the Doctor himself and Callie Cooke make an appearance as Lindy Pepper-Bean

One Doctor Who fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'Precisely why I think having these two back to back is a huge mistake, Dot and Bubble could've been episode 3 for example and 73 Yards the penultimate episode before the finale, make it less obvious.'

While another said, 'Two Doctor lite episodes in a row (73 Yards/Dot And Bubble) is a surprise choice.'

And a third wrote, 'Dot and Bubble has been described as "Doctor & Ruby lite-ish". 2 episodes out of only 8 being Doctor-Lite for a new Doctor isn't exactly ideal. The Sex Ed schedule really influenced this block of filming unfortunately.'

And another wrote, offering further insight into the episode, 'Dot and Bubble provides some great social commentary on on Gen Z, Gen Alpha and the rampant use of Social Media and how much they rely on it.

The episode is entertaining but feels too much like Black Mirror for me to claim it as a #DoctorWho episode.

'Callie Cooke provides an annoyingly good performance as Lindy Pepper-Bean, while Ncuti completely steals the show with one of his best performance yet that easily saves the episode and makes it a good one, accompanied by Murray Gold’s chilling score that has now become my favourite amongst the season.'

And another wrote, 'Dot and Bubble takes potshots at so many different targets, it ends up not as sharp as it could’ve been. That said, the final scenes - and in particular Ncuti Gatwa’s performance - will stay with you long after the credits roll.'

While another said, 'DOT AND BUBBLE is a sweet, yet slimy surprise and includes RTD's effective social commentary which lands so well.

'Callie Cooke's performance as Lindy is delightful and carries the story throughout, but it is the powerful finale which clarifies once again that Ncuti Gatwa IS The Doctor, backed with some of my favourite music from Murray Gold this season.'

You can tune into the next episode of Doctor Who on BBCOne, Saturday 1st June.