Does Hulu work with 5.1 Surround Sound?

Best answer: Yes, if you have a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV 3rd Gen, Cube, and 4K Fire Stick, and an LG TV with WebOS 3.0 or above, you'll be able to watch your favorite shows, movies, and more with the best sound possible.

There are a few devices that support the 5.1 Surround Sound through Hulu.

Hulu regularly uses 2.0 Stereo Audio on its regular platforms, but if you're also into gaming or if you have one of these streaming devices, you're in luck! Hulu's 5.1 Surround Sound is supported by PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on all models, as well as the Nintendo Switch, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV 3rd Gen, Cube, and 4K Fire Stick, and LG TV with WebOS 3.0 or above. They've added quite a few ways to enjoy 5.1 Surround Sound, considering they only launched it on the Xbox One last May.

What if I don't have one of these devices?

Even if you don't have one of the devices listed above, you'll still get 2.0 Stereo Audio, so don't feel like you absolutely need to buy one of those products to get 5.1 Surround Sound. The audio you get is still going to make your movie or TV show watching incredible, and you'll enjoy your experience no matter what. Although it won't be as great of an experience as 5.1 Surround Sound would make it, you will still be able to have a good time with the Stereo Audio.

Why Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV Stick?

Chromecast is one of the best uses for Hulu because you can control everything from your phone. You can cast your favorite shows without ever having to touch a remote, and you can press pause or play without ever leaving the couch.

The Amazon 4k Fire Stick is an excellent alternative because you can use it for any Amazon Prime products as well as Hulu. If you prefer a remote overusing your phone, the Fire TV stick will allow you to browse through your shows to find the perfect one. With the Alexa remote, you can use your voice to start a new TV series or watch your favorite movie that's available on Hulu.

Hulu is a great streaming service that allows you to enjoy some classic shows like Seinfeld as well as some new shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine.



Google's Chromecast is a great way to be able to stream your favorite shows right to your TV, and you'll be able to get the surround sound you love to hear. Even though you control everything from your phone instead of a remote, you get to have the full immersion of each show you watch.



