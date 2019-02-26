Does Tablo Quad come with a hard drive?

Best answer: No. Tablo Quad does not come with a hard drive. You'll need to bring your own.

If you want to record with Tablo Quad, it's BYOD

Tablo Quad is the latest over-the-air streaming box from Nuvyyo. In many ways it's exactly like the Tablos of old. You plug in an antenna . You connect it to your network. You scan for channels. And if you connect a hard drive, you'll be able to record that free over-the-air television. But like most other Tablo boxes, this one doesn't actually come with a hard drive.

If you want to record TV using the Tablo Quad, you'll need to bring your own internal, 2.5-inch SATA drive. (It accepts up to 8TB of capacity.) That's the bad news. The good news is that you can get a 1TB drive for about $50. (And that's if you're not trying real hard to not even spend that much.)

The other good news? Tablo Quad moves the hard drive to the inside of the box. (Thus the whole "internal" thing.) So there are not drives laying around, looking all junky. You won't even see it.

You'll just have to buy your own, is all.

Western Digital long has been a leader in the hard drive space. And this 2-terabyte drive comes in at less than $100 and should serve you (and your Tablo Quad) just fine.



