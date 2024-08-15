Dog documentary with 80% RT audience score is beating Tom Cruise in Netflix Top 10 movie chart

The Netflix Top 10 movie chart throws up so many oddities at times, like at the moment a documentary about dogs is beating a huge Tom Cruise movie! OK, the dog doc is a lot newer, but still.

While Cruise's 2016 film Jack Reacher: Never Go Back sits in the fifth spot in the US chart, Inside the Mind of a Dog is one place higher.

Inside the Mind of a Dog, which currently has an 80 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, is narrated by Hollywood star and dog lover Rob Lowe.

Inside the Mind of a Dog reveals how dogs use their eyes to communicate with us (Image credit: Netflix)

The 75-minute film, also available on UK Netflix, is made by the same people who brought us Inside the Mind of a Cat.

It interviews various dog boffins who've studied the behavior of our canine friends to give a string of amazing insights.

Among the fascinating facts is that dogs have noseprints in the same way as we have fingerprints. Indeed, they have such a remarkable sense of smell they can create their own spatial map of a room just through their nose. It also reveals how dogs use the white part of their eyes to produce that puppy eye expression that helps us interact with them. Dog expert Dr Brian Hare explains in the documentary: "They have a muscle that allows them to pull back their eye and show the white part of their eye called the sclera. We know that when humans interact seeing white sclera is the way that our brain automatically recognises you're interacting with another human being. It's one of the key ways newborn infants recognize their mother. Puppy dog eyes really hijack one of the main ways we interact with each other and dogs have taken advantage of it".

Basically, if you own a dog or are simply interested in learning more about them then this is a must-watch.

Reacher the TV series has been a big hit (Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

Its 80 percent audience RT score is considerably more than the 42 percent audience mark Jack Reacher: Never Go Back has received. While the first Jack Reacher — also available now on Netflix and sitting in seventh place on the US movie chart — got a generally positive reception, the sequel isn't well-loved. It now looks highly unlikely that Tom Cruise will ever be returning in another Jack Reacher movie. However, there is a hugely popular TV series on Prime Video called Reacher to enjoy, with Alan Ritchson in the title role. It's been such a hit that a third series is on the way, although an exact release date is still to be announced.