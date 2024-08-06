Inside the Mind of a Dog: release date, narrator, dog secrets

Inside the Mind of a Dog is heading to Netflix and is not surprisingly brought to you by the people who made Inside the Mind of a Cat!



Narrated by Hollywood star Rob Lowe, the documentary aims to take you into the weird and wonderful minds of dogs.

Rob is the perfect man to narrate as he has four dogs himself — Daisy (Russell Terrier), Owen (German Shorthaired Pointer), Oscar (Russell Terrier) and Bella (Italian Greyhound/Chihuahua). He even featured in the 2023 Netflix film Dog Gone, which tells the inspirational story of a dog named Gonker who goes missing on the Appalachian Trail.

Four-time Emmy award-winning documentary maker Andy Mitchell has made Inside the Mind of a Dog, having previously been behind the cat version. Speaking to Addison County Independent, he said the cat series' success surprised him and led to Inside the Mind of a Dog. "We've had it in our mind to do this since the first one. The cat movie overperformed for them [Netflix]; it did way better than anyone thought it was going to, which is great."

Inside the Mind of a Dog is released on Netflix on Friday, August 9.

What is Inside the Mind of a Dog about?

The documentary says dogs have noseprints like we have fingerprints (Image credit: Netflix)

So the makers promise that the documentary features the world's leading dog experts revealing surprising insights about pooches. Topics covered include everything from why dogs behave the way they do to how they communicate. Plus there are home tips and advice from dog owners the world over.

Is there a trailer?

Inside the Mind of a Dog | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Yes, there is. It talks about how even though they're man's best friend, we are only just beginning to understand how their brains work. Apparently, dogs have noseprints in the same way we have fingerprints! We also learn that dogs have 16 facial expressions and that they can smell our moods. The series promises that we can all get closer to our dogs if we know their secrets.