Inside the Mind of a Cat: release date, what it's about and everything we know
By Grace Morris published
Inside the Mind of a Cat delves deeper into the science of cats and challenges assumptions of the furry felines.
Inside the Mind of a Cat is a new Netflix documentary that answers everyone's question when it comes to our feline friends — what actually goes on inside the mind of a cat?
The documentary sees experts explore the mind of the cat to unearth their true abilities and we're sure we'll be preparing to "awww" at our screens as we meet some furry guests along the way.
Other cat-centered documentary movies that Netflix have released over the years, include Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats and Cat People.
Over the years, documentaries surrounding cats have tried to challenge the negative stereotypes that some cat people can receive.
With Inside the Mind of a Cat, it challenges preconceptions about cats and the reasons behind their sometimes crazy behavior, as well as their features that help them squeeze into a hole that can be comically small!
Even if you're an avid dog lover, we're sure you'll still enjoy watching Inside the Mind of a Cat!
Here's everything we know about Inside the Mind of a Cat...
When will Inside the Mind of a Cat be released?
Inside the Mind of a Cat will be available to watch on Netflix on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
What is Inside the Mind of a Cat about?
The official Netflix synopsis for the documentary reads: "Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary."
The documentary sees a new generation of scientists challenge preconceptions about cats, while it also reveals the fact that cat research is lagging behind dogs.
Now, with new cat science underway, it shows a new perspective on cats and that despite their attitude, you can teach a cat to do anything.
One expert in particular, Kristyn, has done extensive research on what cats want and made a discovery that may surprise some people.
She demonstrated that when cats are given a choice, more than half the time the cat will choose their human.
It also looks into the history behind cats, explanations into their silly antics and decoding their hidden language.
Is there a trailer for Inside the Mind of a Cat?
There's currently no trailer out for Inside the Mind of a Cat. But we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.