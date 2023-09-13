Domina creator Simon Burke says 'the Italian fascist press were really offended by the first season'

Domina creator Simon Burke was blown away by the response to Domina season 1 and says viewers should be very excited about this year's offering, Domina season 2.

However, while the drama was a hit with fans and critics alike, there was one group of people who found his interpretation of Roman history infuriating, demanding it be taken off the air!

Burke says sections of the Italian press were outraged to see one of the most celebrated figures from their country's history, Emperor Caesar Augustus, depicted as a leader who relied on the advice of a woman.

Augustus is played by British actor Matthew McNulty in the show, yet the story revolves around his wife, Livia Drusilla, played by Polish-Italian actor Kasia Smutniak, who's depicted as the real power behind his throne.

"The Italian fascist press were really offended by the first season," says Burke. "Augustus is one of their great figures — like King Arthur to the British... even though he didn't exist, unlike Augustus.

"He's like a mythical figure from a time when the Italians were really successful. They're really proud of him and the Roman Empire, but they were so offended by the idea that he was advised by a woman and she was behind all his triumphs. There were big articles saying how terrible the show was and how it was a disgrace and should be taken off the air."

The second season will see Livia and Augustus (who goes by his birth name Gaius in the show) returning to Rome to find the city in the grip of famine and on the brink of revolt.

Meanwhile, Livia and Gaius also face open revolt from their assorted children, many of whom have their own ambitions for power...

"This series is certainly a lot more violent," explains Burke. "There's more sex, violence and a lot more blackmail. We were just able to push Livia a lot further."

"The first season had to cover a lot of important events, but this time we had less to work with in terms of facts and things that actually happened. We're able to invest more in the characters, internal tensions, death feuds and vendettas — we were able to bring it up to a whole new level."

Domina season 2 is on Sky Atlantic and Now in the UK. In the US, it's currently available on MGM+.