EastEnders fans in turmoil as they spot horrifying clue that could KILL Chelsea

EastEnders viewers were left distressed during last night’s episode (Wednesday, March. 9) as they spotted a terrifying clue that could foreshadow Chelsea Fox’s (Zaraah Abrahams) death during a confrontation with serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

In last night’s episode of EastEnders, time was finally up for evil Gray as his horrific crimes were finally uncovered by the Walford residents.

The Carter family and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) are on a desperate mission to send Gray to prison for life, but while they tried to track him down, Chelsea asked her husband a question that had fans on the edge of their seats.

A panicked Gray tried to persuade Chelsea to run away with him after kidnapping their premature baby from the hospital, but in order for her to accept his plea, she wanted to know the truth, so the time had finally come for Chelsea to ask Gray if he had killed his previous wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer).

To our relief, Chelsea managed to capture his confession while secretly on the phone to 999, but things soon took a turn for the worst when Chelsea was waiting for the police to arrive and was reluctant to leave with him.

Coming up with a number of excuses to buy herself some time, she demanded to know where baby Jordan was before she left with him.

But, while the intense scene unfolded, fans noticed a sinister clue in the background — an open dishwasher with knives sitting upright in it, which was a haunting reminder to how Chantelle was killed when she was pushed by Gray onto the dishwasher and impaled on a knife.

Chelsea was getting dangerously close to the dishwasher. (Image credit: BBC)

Things soon got heated between the couple, and Chelsea was getting dangerously close to the open dishwasher as every second passed. At one point, Gray and Chelsea struggled, which resulted in her stumbling over the dishwasher door, almost meeting the same grisly fate as Chantelle.

During the incident, Chelsea’s phone fell on the floor and Gray picked it up, but she was soon caught out by Gray who had noticed she had been on the phone to 999 the whole time.

Fans flocked to Twitter to voice their terror and worry about the ominous clue, with one viewer even having 'heart palpitations' from the extreme scene…

THE DISHWASHER IS OPEN WITH KNIVES PLACING UP OH MY GOD I AM HAVING HEART PALPITATIONS #eastendersMarch 9, 2022 See more

I really hope the police turn up before he seriously injures Chelsea…that dishwasher being open is making me nervous #EastendersMarch 9, 2022 See more

This dishwasher really messes with my anxiety 😥 #EastendersMarch 9, 2022 See more

I’m BEGGING Chelsea to get away from the open dishwasher 😭 #EastendersMarch 10, 2022 See more

