EastEnders fans LOVE 'perfect' twist in The Six murder plot

EastEnders fans are THRILLED by the latest twist in The Six murder plot!

They're delighted that resourceful Stacey Slater has come up with the idea of framing evil Dean Wicks for the crime!

Stacey came up with a plan (Image credit: BBC)

Back at Christmas, a terrified Linda Carter stabbed Keanu Taylor to death with a meat thermometer, as he tried to kill Sharon Watts.

Helped by Denise, Stacey, Suki and Kathy, the women all hid Keanu's body under the floor in the cafe.

But now Keanu has been discovered and for a few days it looked like Sharon was going to be the one to be charged with her ex's murder.

Linda bravely stepped up, intending to be the one to confess.

But before she had a chance, Stacey came up with an idea.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dean's been very cocky (Image credit: BBC)

After a run-in with Dean she began plotting.

Dean, cocky as ever, declared that no one could touch him.

"None of it sticks," he shouted in Albert Square, making Harvey begin ranting about how men like Dean just do what they want, and get away with it.

But Stacey wasn't having that!

Instead we saw her head to Dean's flat with some vague excuse about putting the past behind them before he left Walford.

And tucked inside Stacey's jacket, was the murder weapon!

Stacey setting Dean up for Keanu, things you love to see #eastenders pic.twitter.com/wdkTET8iu2April 9, 2024 See more

The viewers LOVED this latest twist.

"Stacey setting Dean up for Keanu, things you love to see," said one delighted fan.

"The Six framing him for Keanu's murder is going to be perfect," agreed another pleased viewer.

While another fan simply said: "Thanks Stacey"!

the six working TOGETHER to frame dean. IT’S ABOUT TIME! thanks stacey #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/2ghDtLPnfLApril 9, 2024 See more

Alfie told the police Dean was by the cafe and Ian informed them about the tarp. Dean/Keanu had argued in the pub around Christmas. The Six framing him for Keanu’s murder is going to be perfect. #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/4GnqgnKBngApril 9, 2024 See more

Dean finally going to get his comeuppance after all these years 🔥 #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/F72LM7yeVkApril 9, 2024 See more

Other fans pointed out the twist was signposted way back in February 2023 during the flashforward episode.

Back then we saw the women toast the men in their lives, saying: "May they get what they deserve."

The viewers were DELIGHTED that it seems that Dean's going to get what he deserves.

"Let's goooooo!" said one thrilled fan.

The women toasted the men in their lives saying: "May they get what they deserve" (Image credit: BBC)

“there’s been a change of plan, okay?”i am YELLING. finally they’re gonna all pull together and pin it all on dean…TO MEN, MAY THEY GET WHAT THEY DESERVE. let’s goooooo #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/CcvJXhlDgVApril 9, 2024 See more

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check our TV Guide for more information.