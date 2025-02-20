EastEnders fans 'sobbing' as Martin Fowler dies!

EastEnders fans are in shock after one of the show's most iconic characters died in tonight's live episode.

Martin Fowler - who was the first baby to be born in the show - died after proposing to Stacey Slater.

Martin's death was a tragedy (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers watched in horror while paramedics fought to save Martin who had been crushed by a metal beam.

And though things looked good for a while, it didn't last.

Martin and Stacey talked about their love for one another and planned their future together.

They even shared a kiss.

But as the beam was lifted, Martin took a turn for the worse. He went into cardiac arrest and died in Stacey's arms.

What a shock!

That last shot of Stacey holding Martin I’m sobbing #eastenders #eelive #eastenders40 pic.twitter.com/5ppaaWBF1xFebruary 20, 2025

The fans were devastated, and immediately took to social media to share their upset.

"I'm sobbing," said one viewer. Another added: "I'll never recover."

"We knew that we needed to give Martin Fowler the big explosive storyline that his character deserved," said EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw.

"This fruit and veg man will always hold a special place in my heart," said actor James Bye who has played Martin for 10 years. "RIP Martin Fowler."

RIP Martin Fowler ❤️ I can't believe they killed Martin off after having him & Stacey get back together, I'll never recover 😭😭😭 #EELive pic.twitter.com/A8WNMyoT1cFebruary 20, 2025

As Martin took his final breaths, in another part of The Queen Vic, Sonia was giving birth.

Lauren and Bianca helped deliver Sonia's baby girl who she named Julia. Her name was a nod to Julia Smith, one of the two creators of EastEnders along with Tony Holland.

And across the Square, the viewers' votes were in - and Denise chose Jack!

It was a lot of drama for one episode!

And now have to wait until Monday to find out what happens next!

Will Sonia's baby be all right? Will anyone remember that Ian's been shot? And does Denise choosing Jack mean Priya and Ravi can be together?

We can't wait to watch!

EastEnders continues on Monday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.