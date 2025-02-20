EastEnders fans 'sobbing' as Martin Fowler dies!

By
published

EastEnders icon Martin passed away in tonight's live episode

Martin Fowler standing in front of his fruit and veg stall
Martin Fowler (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are in shock after one of the show's most iconic characters died in tonight's live episode.

Martin Fowler - who was the first baby to be born in the show - died after proposing to Stacey Slater.

EastEnders spoilers, Martin Fowler

Martin's death was a tragedy (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers watched in horror while paramedics fought to save Martin who had been crushed by a metal beam.

And though things looked good for a while, it didn't last.

Martin and Stacey talked about their love for one another and planned their future together.

They even shared a kiss.

But as the beam was lifted, Martin took a turn for the worse. He went into cardiac arrest and died in Stacey's arms.

What a shock!

The fans were devastated, and immediately took to social media to share their upset.

"I'm sobbing," said one viewer. Another added: "I'll never recover."

"We knew that we needed to give Martin Fowler the big explosive storyline that his character deserved," said EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw.

"This fruit and veg man will always hold a special place in my heart," said actor James Bye who has played Martin for 10 years. "RIP Martin Fowler."

As Martin took his final breaths, in another part of The Queen Vic, Sonia was giving birth.

Lauren and Bianca helped deliver Sonia's baby girl who she named Julia. Her name was a nod to Julia Smith, one of the two creators of EastEnders along with Tony Holland.

And across the Square, the viewers' votes were in - and Denise chose Jack!

It was a lot of drama for one episode!

And now have to wait until Monday to find out what happens next!

Will Sonia's baby be all right? Will anyone remember that Ian's been shot? And does Denise choosing Jack mean Priya and Ravi can be together?

We can't wait to watch!

EastEnders continues on Monday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.

Kerry Barrett
Kerry Barrett
Freelance writer

Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing. 

She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.

Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about uk shows
Angie Watts appears to Sharon

EastEnders fans praise the 'TV moment of 2025'!

embargoed 03/09/24 Siobhan McKenzie&#039;s world comes crashing down when Stevie Nash confesses.

Exclusive: Casualty’s Melanie Hill on this week's tragic episode: ‘Siobhan’s pain is overwhelming’
George (Robert De Niro) in Zero Day

Zero Day ending explained: George discovers the terrible truth
See more latest
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch