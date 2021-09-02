'EastEnders' reveals that Heather Peace is joining the soap as an ex-con

EastEnders has added a new name to their line-up, as Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actress Heather Peace is joining the cast. She'll be playing Eve Unwin, who meets Stacey Slater in prison and has a dramatic entrance into the BBC1 soap.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Heather wrote: "Well, here we go. I can tell you now. Thrilled to have joined the cast of EastEnders. Loving my new job and everyone has been lovely to me. So that’s just perfect."

Well, here we go. I can tell you now. Thrilled to have joined the cast of @bbceastenders Loving my new job and everyone has been lovely to me. So that’s just perfect. ❤️ https://t.co/Hn8dXjLLL7August 30, 2021 See more

Replying to a fan in a follow-up tweet, she added that the role was 'regular for now', so it seems like we'll be seeing a lot of Heather's character on the square.

It has also been revealed that Eve is going to have a close relationship with Stacey Slater, who is soon making a return to the soap.

In a statement, Heather added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the cast of Eastenders and I love my character Eve. She’s tough but fair; super bright and cheeky. I’m loving working with such a brilliant cast, in particular Lacey Turner. We immediately got on and sparked off each other which makes going to work easy and fun."

Lacey Turner is returning to EastEnders as Stacey Slater. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, Lacey Turner has revealed she's excited to return to EastEnders, telling OK Magazine,: "It will be strange to leave Trilby when we’ve been together for the past five months. But I’m excited to go back and it’s always lovely to see everyone.

"I'm really lucky because although with a big storyline you can be working like any full-time job, there are a lot of times when I'm not needed so it works out perfectly.

"I also live not too far away from the studios so that always makes things easier and I can pop home between filming. I'm always home for bath and bedtime, too."

EastEnders continues on BBC1, with episodes also available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.