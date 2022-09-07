Eh-oh! Teletubbies to get surprise Netflix reboot

The much-loved children's TV show Teletubbies will see the return of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in an upcoming Netflix reboot.

The surprise reboot will debut in November as part of Netflix's pre-school line-up airing in the coming months.

It will star the four beloved Teletubbies interacting and discovering the magical and colorful world of Teletubbyland which will be narrated by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess.

Teletubbies is a British TV show that was created by the BBC in 1997 and first aired in the US on PBS the following year.

This isn't the first time the children's show has been rebooted as a 2014 reboot aired on the BBC's CBeebies channel in the UK, while it aired on Nick Jr. in the US.

The official Netflix synopsis of the upcoming reboot reads: "Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series, now narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Each episode includes new, original 'Tummy Tales' songs that will have the entire family dancing along!"

Teletubbies is well-known for its bright and imaginative colors to engage children's imaginations, while the Teletubbies themselves also had distinctive colors, with Tinky-Winky being purple, Dipsy was green, Laa-Laa was yellow and Po was red.

One famous aspect of the show was the Sun Baby, who was often seen rising over Teletubbyland at the start of the show and setting at the end.

Teletubbies was such a big hit originally it even led to a number one UK single called "Teletubbies say Eh-Oh!" in 1997.

Teletubbies creator Anne Wood has also been involved with a number of other hugely popular series including In the Night Garden. In the Night Garden's characters included Igglepiggle, Makka Pakka and Upsy Daisy.

Teletubbies is due to air on Netflix on Monday, November 14, 2022.