Emily in Paris bakery issues plea to fans after bad reviews

Emily in Paris bakery La Boulangerie Moderne has issued a statement asking fans to stop leaving negative reviews, where they've been accused of not living up to the hype.

The popular Netflix series made the Paris bakery famous. It is situated on the 5th arrondissement, and now sees 40 percent of its trade coming from fans of the show, but some fans have been less than complimentary about it.

According to the Emily in Paris wiki page, "Boulangerie Moderne is an artisanal bakery that serves up a variety of humble French pastries and fresh bread" and it's a place where the lead character goes often to buy pastries, particularly the iconic pain au chocolat.

But some fans have been left unimpressed by the real bakery, and some visiting the French capital have claimed that it's "all buzz and nothing else" and another said they were "very disappointed with the famous pain au chocolat", per Google Reviews.

The reviews are averaging 4.6 out of 5 at the time of writing, but the owners of Boulangerie Moderne are upset with fans who are expecting "incredible" products that they've seen on a TV series.

Bakery owner Thierry Rabineau told BFMTV News: "It's getting us down. Because of the series, people have the wrong expectations. They think our products are going to be incredible. But we have remained a classical neighborhood bakery. We never claimed to be anything else."

Boulangerie Moderne was made popular by hit series Emily in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, his daughter Inès Rabineau, posted a video on TikTok hitting out at fans for leaving reviews, claiming fans of Emily in Paris had upset her father for expecting something bigger than they're able to provide.

She said: "My father is really hurt by this situation. A lot of people expect to find something out of this world but we are just a very traditional boulangerie. We're not here to sell you a dream."

Additionally, reports suggest that Parisian residents are becoming tired of the stream of tourists queueing up to take selfies in the quiet street outside, due to the fact Emily in Paris has made the bakery so famous.

Despite the backlash, the boulangerie has had a lot of positive reviews too with some praising the fast service and quality of food, with comments coming from fans of the show and from other customers.

Emily in Paris seasons 1 - 3 are available to watch on Netflix.