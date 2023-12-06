Emmerdale casts The Bill star as Caleb’s estranged wife Ruby

Emmerdale has cast Beth Cordingley as Ruby Fox-Milligan, the estranged wife of businessman Caleb Milligan (William Ash).

Ruby, who is the mother of Caleb’s son Nicky (Lewis Cope), will arrive in the Dales next month.

The announcement comes as Caleb is currently embroiled in a steamy affair with Tracy Robinson, wife of his nephew Nate.

Dangerous liaison: Caleb (William Ash) is currently having an affair with Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh), whose husband Nate (Jurell Carter) is the son of Caleb's brother Cain (Jeff Hordley). (Image credit: ITV)

Says a show spokesperson, “Ruby is fiery, confident, unpredictable and a fiercely devoted mum.

“If she believes Caleb has finally found a family of his own away from her, it's fair to say she’d happily destroy it rather than allow Caleb to be happy without her.

“Ruby’s a force to be reckoned with and a ticking time bomb.”

That's her boy: Ruby is mother to Dales resident Nicky (Lewis Cope), seen here with boyfriend Suni (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) (Image credit: ITV)

Producer Laura Shaw revealed last month that Ruby would be headed to the Dales, and teased that her and Caleb’s relationship may not be as dead and buried as Caleb has claimed.

“We’ve heard little bits from Caleb where he’s kind of said it’s all over between them and there’s nothing going on - but is that really true?” says Shaw.

“In the new year, we will see Ruby bursting onto our screens. She’s going to put a real spanner into the Dingles.

“Is her and Caleb’s relationship really as over as he’s made out? We’ll find out in the new year, I guess!”

Sun Hill recruit: Beth Cordingley played PC Kerry Young in The Bill from 1999 to 2001. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Beth Cordingley has had numerous roles in television and theatre, and is probably best known for playing PC Kerry Young in The Bill and teenage tearaway Sara Warrington in Family Affairs.

“I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale,” she says. “It’s an enormous privilege and Ruby is a dream role.

“She’s a firecracker and a troublemaker and I think people will love her or hate her. I can’t wait to get stuck in with this fabulous cast.”

Headed to the Dales: Paula Lane, above, has been cast as new Emmerdale character Ella Forster. (Image credit: Emmerdale )

Beth isn’t the only familiar face heading to the ITV soap. Emmerdale bosses recently announced that Paula Lane, who played Coronation Street’s Kylie Platt, has been cast as “compassionate and caring” Ella Forster, who finds herself out of a job after sticking up for Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) at a Veterinary Ball but later lands herself an opportunity in the village.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV