TV star Paula Lane joins Emmerdale — who did she play in Coronation Street?

Seven years after she was seen on our screens in Coronation Street, Paula Lane has joined the cast of Emmerdale and is due to make her debut on screen in January.

Soap fans will remember Paula as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, David Platt's feisty wife who was also mum to Max Turner and Lily Platt, and sister of the legendary Becky McDonald.

But back in 2016 viewers were left heartbroken when Kylie met a tragic end after stepping in when her friend Gemma Winter was being tormented by teenage tearaway Clayton Hibbs, only to get stabbed by Clayton and die in David’s arms on the cobbles.

However, Emmerdale has revealed that Paula’s character in the Dales is very different from Paula's Corrie alter ego... "Ella Forster is compassionate and caring and soon finds herself out of a job when she sticks up for Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) who’s attending a Veterinary Ball with her partner Paddy.

"Far from a pushover, luck is soon to come Ella’s way when a chance encounter with Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) opens up an opportunity. And it’s not long before Ella is turning heads in the village."

Paula as Kylie in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking of her new role, Paula Lane revealed there are already big plans in the pipeline for her character... "I'm so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Everyone has been so welcoming and I can't wait to start a new chapter playing the role of Ella.

"I've already heard there are big plans for her and I can't wait to see her navigate a new life in the village and hopefully make some friends!”

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks added: "Ella is a complex and multi-layered character who comes to the village and certainly makes an impact. Ostensibly she's a good, moral character, but is there more to her than meets the eye? We are absolutely thrilled to welcome an actor of Paula's calibre to the show and we can't wait to have her light up our screens.”

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.