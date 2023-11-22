TV star Paula Lane joins Emmerdale — who did she play in Coronation Street?
Former Coronation Street star Paula Lane has joined Emmerdale as a new character with 'big plans'.
Seven years after she was seen on our screens in Coronation Street, Paula Lane has joined the cast of Emmerdale and is due to make her debut on screen in January.
Soap fans will remember Paula as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, David Platt's feisty wife who was also mum to Max Turner and Lily Platt, and sister of the legendary Becky McDonald.
But back in 2016 viewers were left heartbroken when Kylie met a tragic end after stepping in when her friend Gemma Winter was being tormented by teenage tearaway Clayton Hibbs, only to get stabbed by Clayton and die in David’s arms on the cobbles.
However, Emmerdale has revealed that Paula’s character in the Dales is very different from Paula's Corrie alter ego... "Ella Forster is compassionate and caring and soon finds herself out of a job when she sticks up for Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) who’s attending a Veterinary Ball with her partner Paddy.
"Far from a pushover, luck is soon to come Ella’s way when a chance encounter with Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) opens up an opportunity. And it’s not long before Ella is turning heads in the village."
Speaking of her new role, Paula Lane revealed there are already big plans in the pipeline for her character... "I'm so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Everyone has been so welcoming and I can't wait to start a new chapter playing the role of Ella.
"I've already heard there are big plans for her and I can't wait to see her navigate a new life in the village and hopefully make some friends!”
Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks added: "Ella is a complex and multi-layered character who comes to the village and certainly makes an impact. Ostensibly she's a good, moral character, but is there more to her than meets the eye? We are absolutely thrilled to welcome an actor of Paula's calibre to the show and we can't wait to have her light up our screens.”
Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Most Popular
By Grace Morris