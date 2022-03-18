Emmerdale fans fear Manpreet is DEAD after latest chilling twist
By Claire Crick published
Emmerdale fans were left panicked after Manpreet went missing following Meena's courtroom drama.
Emmerdale fans have been left fearing the worst for Manpreet Sharma after she went missing in the woods following Meena Jutla's shocking courtroom showdown.
Viewers watched Emmerdale in horror last night (Thursday, March 17) as Meena finally took to the stand for her plea hearing, where she faced her multiple crimes at last.
Manpreet was there to see her sister face the judge, with Charles, Leyla and Liam also there to watch the village serial killer make her plea for killing Andrea, Ben and Leanna, as well as for keeping Manpreet and Vinny hostage with the intent to kill them, along with countless other crimes that she has committed.
The plea hearing got off to a good start when Meena admitted to being guilty of imprisoning and attempting to murder Manpreet and the attempted murder of Leyla. However, things took a sinister turn when Menna then told the court she was not guilty of killing Ben, Andrea or Leanna.
The fact there will now have to be a murder trial for the three killings sent shockwaves through the court, with Liam's grief over losing Leanna hitting him all over again, while Leyla got angry and had to leave the court before she was thrown out.
The reality that she would have to now testify against her sister in court hit Manpreet like a bus, and by the time she had arrived back in the village she was suffering from full-blown panic attacks.
While Charles was on hand to help her through the first attack, Manpreet was on her own for the second and third attack, having promised Charles that she would get medical help from Wendy at the surgery, but instead driving her car to the woods to get some space.
However, the move turned out to be a big mistake as she soon came around from her third panic attack to find it had got dark. By this point, Charles was beside himself when he realised Manpreet was missing, but instead of answering his desperate calls on the phone, Manpreet got out of her car and wandered into the dark woods alone.
Fans are worried that things don't look good for Manpreet and took to social media to share their panic...
Is Manpreet gonna die???!!! 😦#EmmerdaleMarch 17, 2022
Manpreet has wandered into the forest on her own 😭💔. I hope she'll be ok #EmmerdaleMarch 18, 2022
Manpreet is really going through it I hope she does not hurt herself.#EmmerdaleMarch 18, 2022
I hope Manpreet’s going to be ok #EmmerdaleMarch 18, 2022
With Meena now facing the chance to put on the performance of a lifetime and convince a jury that she is innocent of her evil crimes, could Manpreet be throwing her sister a lifeline by disappearing?
Without Manpreet as the prime witness to everything Meena is capable of, could this be the chance the killer has been waiting for? Is she about to literally get away with murder?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.