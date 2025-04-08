Hollyoaks spoilers: Killed? Is Maxine Minniver dead?
Airs Wednesday 16 April on E4 at 7pm.
Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) found herself in terrible danger after she put herself in a compromising situation.
Now it looks like she’s paid the ultimate price in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier in the week Maxine decided to go and report everything she knew to the police after discovering what exactly had happened to Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) and what her boyfriend, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) was embroiled in.
However tonight Dodger is having to step in and explain why Maxine has suddenly vanished from the face of the earth.
What exactly has happened to her?
And how are Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Grace’s brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) involved in her disappearance?
Over at the Osborne’s teenager Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) reaches breaking point.
Frankie, who is now addicted to drugs after being groomed by drug dealer and crime boss, Grace, was found trying to steal from her family so she could get her hands on her next fix. However things spiralled and Frankie was arrested!
Tonight she hits a new low.
Will this latest drama smash the Osborne family further apart? Or will they unite to try and support Frankie?
Grace manages to wheedle her way into the centre of the Osborne’s crisis talks in order to try and secretly claw some control over the situation.
Gangster Grace tells Darren and Nancy that she sympathises with their struggles and explains her own mother was an addict so she understands just how devastating it can be.
Little do Darren and Nancy realise that Grace is to blame for Frankie’s spiralling addiction!
Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) thinks that Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows) may have a crush on Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed).
Ste’s sister, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) wants to get her marriage to Joel back on track and arranges a special day together for her and her husband.
However, when Tommy messages Joel with an invite to a convention, Joel is torn on what he should do.
Is he going to spend the day with Leela, or will he find himself manipulated into doing what Tommy wants once again?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
