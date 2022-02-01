Trending

'Emmerdale' fans predict Meena's OUTRAGEOUS DEATH after Billy and Dawn reveal their wedding venue!

Emmerdale viewers foresee everything from an impalement to a horror fall when it comes to Meena's demise...

Meena's end seems to be coming... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers were rubbing their hands together with glee after Tuesday's episode, as Billy and Dawn named the venue for their wedding reception.

Following a generous offer from Kim, the celebration is now set to take place at Home Farm – the most spectacular venue in the village. And that means there's the scope for more outrageous drama than ever if Meena rocks up on the big day to destroy the couple's happiness. 

Kind Kim provided the perfect place for a spectacular showdown. (Image credit: ITV)

The posh fixtures and fittings of the country house soon got the minds of soap fans whirring.

They were certain that Kim Tate's home was the perfect place for Meena to have her final showdown – after causing a whole heap of trouble for the bride and groom, of course.

Home Farm is a great venue for a wedding... and a funeral. (Image credit: ITV)

If Meena does make her maker at the legendary house, the fans have plenty of ideas how her death should come about...

"I predict Meena will drive a truck through the wedding party," said one.

And others agreed that soap bosses wouldn't waste this opportunity to give Meena a crazy and spectacular send off...

Will Meena slip into something less comfortable? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, others predicted just how Meena would infiltrate the big day.

The episode saw Kim insist they would have staff at the reception, so viewers were convinced that Meena will slip on a uniform before she gets ready to strike!

But however the plot turns out, viewers are certainly expecting spectacular drama on the couple's big day...

Last kiss for Dawn and Billy? (Image credit: ITV)
Spoilers have already revealed that Dawn will be stalked in the lead up to her wedding day, the bride-to-be being followed before later discovering that her wedding dress has been ripped to shreds – and it seems this is only the beginning of the drama...

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now. 

Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a 

a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.