'Emmerdale' fans predict Meena's OUTRAGEOUS DEATH after Billy and Dawn reveal their wedding venue!
Emmerdale viewers foresee everything from an impalement to a horror fall when it comes to Meena's demise...
Emmerdale viewers were rubbing their hands together with glee after Tuesday's episode, as Billy and Dawn named the venue for their wedding reception.
Following a generous offer from Kim, the celebration is now set to take place at Home Farm – the most spectacular venue in the village. And that means there's the scope for more outrageous drama than ever if Meena rocks up on the big day to destroy the couple's happiness.
The posh fixtures and fittings of the country house soon got the minds of soap fans whirring.
They were certain that Kim Tate's home was the perfect place for Meena to have her final showdown – after causing a whole heap of trouble for the bride and groom, of course.
If Meena does make her maker at the legendary house, the fans have plenty of ideas how her death should come about...
"I predict Meena will drive a truck through the wedding party," said one.
And others agreed that soap bosses wouldn't waste this opportunity to give Meena a crazy and spectacular send off...
If the wedding's gonna be at Home Farm, PLEASE have Kim take Meena down by bludgeoning her with her brandy decanter #EmmerdaleFebruary 1, 2022
So. Dawn & Billys wedding. @emmerdale I’m calling it now. It will be Meena ‘gliding’ ‘being pushed’ ‘thrown over balustrade’ ‘impaled on a flower arrangement’ probably definitely to a gruesome end down the stairs at Home Farm. A nation will rejoice. Love it. #emmerdaleFebruary 1, 2022
Meanwhile, others predicted just how Meena would infiltrate the big day.
The episode saw Kim insist they would have staff at the reception, so viewers were convinced that Meena will slip on a uniform before she gets ready to strike!
@emmerdale whose guessing #meena will be staff in disguise at the wedding #emmerdaleFebruary 1, 2022
Meena will disguise as one of the staff at the wedding or something lolFebruary 1, 2022
But however the plot turns out, viewers are certainly expecting spectacular drama on the couple's big day...
Kim letting Dawn and Billy have Home Farm for their wedding. Remember the last event there? #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/vzSA15Y9M6February 1, 2022
Meena turns up at Home Farm for the Valentine’s Day massacre...#Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/PggJmw2JtIFebruary 1, 2022
Oh no! Not Home Farm. Meena is going to do some damage there 🥺#EmmerdaleFebruary 1, 2022
Spoilers have already revealed that Dawn will be stalked in the lead up to her wedding day, the bride-to-be being followed before later discovering that her wedding dress has been ripped to shreds – and it seems this is only the beginning of the drama...
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.
